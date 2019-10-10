OFFERS
KFD, NACFD battle industrial park-area fires

The Kingman Fire Department and the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District battled two fires on Thursday, Oct. 10, both in the area of the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 10, 2019 6:14 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department and the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District battled two fires on Thursday, Oct. 10, both in the area of the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park.

The two agencies responded to a commercial fire at the old Guardian Fiberglass facility in the Kingman Industrial Park the morning of Thursday, Oct. 10.

Units arrived on scene to find a smoldering fire from a piece of equipment, KFD wrote on its Facebook page.

The Guardian Fiberglass plant called the Industrial Park home for about a decade, from around 2000 to 2012. The plant produced fiberglass insulation for use in the building industry, according to its website.

(Courtesy photo)

A press release issued by Guardian in 2012 said the closure resulted from the lack of recovery in the Southwest housing market, and the high cost of energy in the region. As a result, the company found it necessary to “better align its manufacturing capacity to meet demand.” Around 89 employees were laid off with the plant’s closure.

The agencies responded to another call in the area of the industrial park Thursday afternoon, this time around E. Pate Road and N. Cordie Drive. KFD wrote on its Facebook that a structure fire extended to a garage and then a travel trailer. All occupants were accounted for and safe, the department continued.

According to the National Weather Service, winds gusted as high as 40 mph Thursday.

Information provided by the Kingman Fire Department and NWS

