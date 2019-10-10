KRMC to host Women’s Health Fair

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center presents its annual Women’s Health Fair. This year’s expo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, located at 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

Over 40 organizations will participate in the event, offering screenings and information to enhance the health and well-being of women in the community. Attendees can schedule a free screening mammogram with the KRMC Imaging Center.

Information will be available on various health topics, including:

• Family planning

• Exercise

• Nutrition

• Physical activity

• Sleep Apnea

• Vision

Screenings will include basic vision testing, CBC blood testing, and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (helps determine genetic risk for developing COPD and other related lung disorders).

This event is free and open to the public with refreshments and prizes.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center