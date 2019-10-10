OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 10
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

MCSO responds to attempted escape from courthouse

Sideon Johnson (MCSO)

Sideon Johnson (MCSO)

Originally Published: October 10, 2019 6:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – At approximately 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in reference to an attempted escape at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse.

Law Enforcement said the suspect, 21-year-old Sideon Johnson of Pflugerville, Texas was detained and returned to the jail, where deputies met with one of the victims, a detention officer. The officer advised that Johnson was at the courthouse for an unrelated case, and had just been placed into custody by the presiding judge.

Johnson asked the judge if he could make a phone call before returning to the jail, which was approved, on the condition that Johnson did not leave the courtroom. The judge exited the courtroom, and Johnson reportedly attempted to exit the room as well. The detention officer and a security officer stepped in front of Johnson and gave verbal commands to stop, when Johnson pushed passed them and attempted to run toward the front doors.

The detention officer grabbed Johnson around the waist and attempted to place him on the ground, and with the assistance of a court security officer and a probation officer, Johnson was subdued.

The detention officer stated that during the struggle, he felt Johnson bite down on his forearms several times and gave verbal commands for Johnson to stop biting him. The probation officer received injuries to her forearms and abrasions to her knuckles as a result of the scuffle, but was not seriously injured. After the struggle, Johnson was detained and transported back to the detention facility without further incident.

Johnson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a correction employee, aggravated assault on a public defender and 3rd degree escape, all felonies.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman inmate escapes, captured 30 minutes later
Mohave County jail altercation leads to felony assault charge
Mohave 911 | April 1, 2019
MOHAVE 911 | Sept. 16, 2019
Alleged attempted escape leads to additional charges for Golden Valley man

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News