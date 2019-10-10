MCSO responds to attempted escape from courthouse

KINGMAN – At approximately 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in reference to an attempted escape at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse.

Law Enforcement said the suspect, 21-year-old Sideon Johnson of Pflugerville, Texas was detained and returned to the jail, where deputies met with one of the victims, a detention officer. The officer advised that Johnson was at the courthouse for an unrelated case, and had just been placed into custody by the presiding judge.

Johnson asked the judge if he could make a phone call before returning to the jail, which was approved, on the condition that Johnson did not leave the courtroom. The judge exited the courtroom, and Johnson reportedly attempted to exit the room as well. The detention officer and a security officer stepped in front of Johnson and gave verbal commands to stop, when Johnson pushed passed them and attempted to run toward the front doors.

The detention officer grabbed Johnson around the waist and attempted to place him on the ground, and with the assistance of a court security officer and a probation officer, Johnson was subdued.

The detention officer stated that during the struggle, he felt Johnson bite down on his forearms several times and gave verbal commands for Johnson to stop biting him. The probation officer received injuries to her forearms and abrasions to her knuckles as a result of the scuffle, but was not seriously injured. After the struggle, Johnson was detained and transported back to the detention facility without further incident.

Johnson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a correction employee, aggravated assault on a public defender and 3rd degree escape, all felonies.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office