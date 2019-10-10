OFFERS
Thu, Oct. 10
Rants and Raves | Oct. 11, 2019

The Trumpstock festival in Golden Valley started with a prayer on Saturday, Oct. 5. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Daily Miner)

Originally Published: October 10, 2019 4:39 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Diplomat Volcker at center of Trump Ukraine inquiry – Sources there say Republicans weren’t allowed to ask questions but after 9 1/2 hours, nothing said by Volcker was negative concerning President Trump. Gee, what a surprise, again. And Trump goes right on doing our business while Democrats do nothing, again.

Trumpstock – I’m a rancher hurt by Trump. We specialize in grass-fed range premium USA beef. Now overseas markets get the Made in USA label. Done with Trump.

Trumpstock relocated to Golden Valley – I think Chief DeVries made a good decision on this matter. I am sure that he will be criticized for it, but he has more support for doing the right and safe thing than he may realize.

Prescott man to speak on his journey about civil rights through the American South – I cannot understand why a stand against white supremacy is controversial. Conservatives claim they are not supportive of white supremacy and racism, yet they continue to reject open dialogue about it. We cannot solve problems without listening to each other.

KUSD School Bond – Just got the school bond proposal for this election, compared property tax statement to bond proposal and is a big increase in taxes. Being retired we can’t afford the increase. Read what your voting for. Vote No.

