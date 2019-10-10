OFFERS
World famous bass fishing tournament coming to Lake Mead

The 2016 U.S. Open Champion Johnny Johnson. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 6:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – While the California Open takes place in April at Lake Clear and Arizona Open comes in January to Lake Havasu City, the world famous bass fishing U.S. Open belongs to Lake Mead.

The 37th WON BASS starts on Monday, Oct. 14, in Callville Bay and will continue through Wednesday, Oct. 16, but when The Daily Miner called WON BASS point of contact, Bill Egan in San Clemente, California, four days before the event, it turns out Egan already set off. He will call you back after the 18th, his voicemail advices. Just like 500 other anglers on more than 250 boats, he is dead serious about the tournament, and happy to give up three precious work days. The below explains why.

“The stakes have never been higher at the WON BASS U.S. Open,” wrote Paul Lebowitz for Won BASS publication. “The legendary Lake Mead event, set to fish Oct. 14 to Oct. 16 out of Callville Bay and hosted by Boulder Station Hotel and Casino, will boast its largest ever field at 356 boats and a record-setting Pro Division Championship payout of $100,000 plus a beautiful new Bass Cat Puma FTD [a fishing boat] with a Mercury ProXS [a type of motor] worth $64,000 for a total pro purse of $164,000.”

Esoteric as it sounds, the size of the event and the award are both impressive.

The tournament was once held in July and August, its recent move to October is attracting more high profile names in the bass fishing community.

“To me, the U.S. Open is the ultimate tournament on the ultimate lake,” said Randy Blaukat, a competitor.

The event will have live coverage by Bridgford Foods and LifeSource Water Systems. For more information visit www.wonbass.com or look up WON BASS on Facebook.

Callville Bay is wan hour and 45 minute drive from Kingman toward Las Vegas on I-93N.w

