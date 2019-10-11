Anthony Scott Axton guilty on 9 of 10 charges related to Dollar General robbery
KINGMAN – The jury in the trial of Anthony Scott Axton deliberated until about 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, before delivering guilty verdicts for nine of 10 counts faced by Axton, 33, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Axton was found guilty in relation to a robbery that occurred July 1, 2018, at a Dollar General in the 3600 block of E. Andy Devine Avenue. The state charged that after the robbery, it was Axton who engaged in a shootout with Kingman Police Department officers.
Axton was found guilty of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, kidnapping, misconduct involving body armor, aggravated assault not on a peace officer and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. The jury found him not guilty of attempted kidnapping.
The jury also found a number of aggravating circumstances that included the offenses being designated as dangerous, that the crimes were committed with the expectation of pecuniary gain, the presence of an accomplice, emotional harm to victims, and that Axton wore body armor.
Axton’s judgement and sentencing has been set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7. After conclusion of the trial Friday, Axton was remanded back into the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and will be held without bond.
Check back with kdminer.com for further information about this trial or pick up Monday's edition of the Daily Miner for expanded coverage of this trial.
