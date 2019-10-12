OFFERS
Sat, Oct. 12
Airport Advisory Commission to consider grant project list

The Airport Advisory Commission will hold its Monday meeting at 7000 Flightline Drive at the Kingman Municipal Airport and Industrial Park. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 12, 2019 6:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Airport Advisory Commission will discuss local and grant project lists, and aviation businesses at its meeting set for 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at the airport administration building, 7000 Flightline Drive.

The meeting will open in the usual fashion with reports from business park and airport staff. Airport staff will discuss stored aircraft, fuel flowage, financials, development and maintenance projects, and more.

Upon moving to old business commissioners will hear a report on the Kingman Municipal Airport website and social media accounts. The commission’s updated mission statement will also go before commissioners for discussion and approval.

New business will see the commission receive another report, this time on the updated local and grant project list. Discussion and possible action could follow. Another item of new business is in regards to aviation businesses the commission would like to attract.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

