OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Oct. 12
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arkansas court to hear 19 adoption cases against Arizona assessor

Paul Petersen, the assessor of Maricopa County, is accused of paying thousands of dollars to pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to travel to the U.S., where they were crammed into houses to await giving birth for adoption. (Photo by Scott Davidson, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2aFZN0k)

Paul Petersen, the assessor of Maricopa County, is accused of paying thousands of dollars to pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to travel to the U.S., where they were crammed into houses to await giving birth for adoption. (Photo by Scott Davidson, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2aFZN0k)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 5:49 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas judge ruled Friday that the court will decide individual outcomes to 19 statewide adoption cases against an Arizona elected official accused of human trafficking.

Paul Petersen, a Republican county assessor in Arizona, was arrested Tuesday for running what authorities call a human smuggling scheme.

Petersen, the assessor of Maricopa County, is accused of paying thousands of dollars to pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to travel to the U.S., where they were crammed into houses to await giving birth for adoption.

He was charged last week with human smuggling, sale of a child, fraud, forgery and conspiracy to commit money laundering in Utah, Arizona and Arkansas.

Petersen faces 62 charges that span about three years and involve nearly 75 adoptions.

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Doug Martin ordered during the emergency hearing that all statewide adoption cases against Petersen will be decided in his court, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Martin also ordered that the court will take control of all other pending adoptions at Petersen's law firm, which represented the birth mothers. Fayetteville attorney Andrea McCurdy is now representing all the birth mothers.

In Arkansas, it wasn't uncommon to find a dozen Marshallese mothers on the verge of giving birth in one house, said Duane Kees, the U.S. attorney for the western district of Arkansas.

"Many of these mothers described their ordeal as being treated like property," Kees said. "Make no mistake: this case is the purest form of human trafficking."

Petersen, 44, charged families between $25,000 and $40,000 per adoption and brought about $2.7 million into a bank account for adoption fees in less than two years, according to court documents. Prosecutors say Petersen paid pregnant women $10,000 each to give up their babies for adoption.

Petersen's attorney, Matthew Long, defended his client's actions during a Tuesday court hearing in Phoenix, Arizona, as "proper business practices" and said they disagreed with the allegations.

The adoptive parents are considered victims along with the birth mothers, and no completed adoptions will be undone, authorities said. Investigations have found no evidence adoptive parents were aware of the illegal scheme, Kees said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Maricopa County assessor charged in adoption fraud case
US prosecutors announce Chinese birth tourism crackdown
14-year nightmare becomes dream come true with adoption
Column | Some 600 detained migrants are pregnant
Number of babies born exposed to opioids growing at alarming rate

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News