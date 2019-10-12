OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Oct. 12
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Freezing air streams into northern Arizona

Snow is shown near Kingman in this 2019 file photo. The weather cooled considerably this weekend, with lows in the 30s. (Photo courtesy of Laura Sanchez)

Snow is shown near Kingman in this 2019 file photo. The weather cooled considerably this weekend, with lows in the 30s. (Photo courtesy of Laura Sanchez)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 6:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – The northern plains are to blame for sending freezing air to northern Arizona at the beginning of the weekend.

A freeze warning was issued for much of northern Arizona above 4,000 feet Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

“Kingman was on the fringe of that,” said Las Vegas Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler. “Friday was pretty chilly, 37 degrees. But it is not unusual at this time of the year. It started to warm up throughout Friday, moderating a bit. The next week it will be as warm as 70s and low 80s during the day, but fall chilly nights are here to stay.”

It is too easy, Outler said, to speculate if the upcoming winter will be as surprising as the previous one. October is the month when we observe the biggest temperature drop in this area and there is nothing unusual in the cold spell we are experiencing.

“A combination of strong winds and dry air elevates fire danger,” Outler said. “Low humidity makes grasses and shrubs vulnerable. But overall, it will be sunny and dry.”

“High winds can produce dust storms,” said Les Henley from Mohave County Public Works. “In that case, I advise drivers to park their car and wait.”

He added that “winds can also damage our graphic signs.”

However, in terms of cold weather, the county will not be severely impacted until there’s an actual freeze, and roads gets slippery.

Nothing unusual about the weather, Henley says. Mohave County Public Works is monitoring the weather closely. They had several pre-planning meetings before the blizzard last February.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees. Monday, Columbus Day, will be sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Freezing temperatures to hit Kingman this weekend
Big chill will break up warm fall
Clear skies, temperatures under 100 this weekend
Welcome to the freezer: Temperatures are plunging
Kingman breaks record cold high for May 22

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News