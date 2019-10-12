Freezing air streams into northern Arizona

KINGMAN – The northern plains are to blame for sending freezing air to northern Arizona at the beginning of the weekend.

A freeze warning was issued for much of northern Arizona above 4,000 feet Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

“Kingman was on the fringe of that,” said Las Vegas Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler. “Friday was pretty chilly, 37 degrees. But it is not unusual at this time of the year. It started to warm up throughout Friday, moderating a bit. The next week it will be as warm as 70s and low 80s during the day, but fall chilly nights are here to stay.”

It is too easy, Outler said, to speculate if the upcoming winter will be as surprising as the previous one. October is the month when we observe the biggest temperature drop in this area and there is nothing unusual in the cold spell we are experiencing.

“A combination of strong winds and dry air elevates fire danger,” Outler said. “Low humidity makes grasses and shrubs vulnerable. But overall, it will be sunny and dry.”



“High winds can produce dust storms,” said Les Henley from Mohave County Public Works. “In that case, I advise drivers to park their car and wait.”

He added that “winds can also damage our graphic signs.”

However, in terms of cold weather, the county will not be severely impacted until there’s an actual freeze, and roads gets slippery.

Nothing unusual about the weather, Henley says. Mohave County Public Works is monitoring the weather closely. They had several pre-planning meetings before the blizzard last February.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees. Monday, Columbus Day, will be sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.