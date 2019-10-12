Horoscopes | Oct. 13, 2019

Birthdays: Sacha Baron Cohen, 48; Kate Walsh, 52; Kelly Preston, 57; Marie Osmond, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spend time sorting out any differences you have with someone you love. Working in unison to reach a similar goal will help you bring about the changes you are hoping to make a little faster.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider partnering with people who share your opinion but have something different to offer. Discuss your ideas and feelings with someone you love.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take on a physical challenge that will encourage you to improve your health and fitness. Surround yourself with people who are energetic, proactive and eager to make life better, not those who are wasteful or excessive.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get involved in something you’ve never done before or with people who have something unique to offer. A partnership handled properly will lead to greater stability.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look inward, and focus on personal growth, not trying to change others. Put your ego aside and do what’s right.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Catch up with an old friend, or attend a reunion that will allow you to take a walk down memory lane. Romance is heightened.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Handle domestic situations with care. Address issues and offer suggestions that will accommodate everyone, including you.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend more time with the people who matter the most. A family gathering where you can express your thoughts and get feedback from people who know and understand what you’ve been through will reinforce what you want to do next.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A positive change will help you move forward. Distance yourself from people and situations that have dragged you down or cost you financially or emotionally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A steady pace and a calm attitude will help you reach your objective. Let peace, love and romance be your priority.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Work toward personal goals. elieve in yourself, set a timeline and don’t stop until you reach your destination.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Lend a helping hand, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Offer solutions, and move on to matters that will improve your life.