Kino Avenue closures continue Monday

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has announced the next wave of closures for the Kino Avenue waterline project.

The Willow Road, Kino Avenue intersection will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

The stretch of Kino currently closed to Kenneth Road will remain closed. Detours will be in place, and the public is urged to drive slowly through those detours and allow for extra driving time.

The project to install a new water transmission main on Kino Avenue from Arizona Street to the Mohave Wash began Aug. 12. According to the City, it is a continuation of a multi-phased, $1.38 million project to improve water delivery to water storage tanks, which will allow infrastructure to run more efficiently.

No water service delays or disruptions are scheduled.

Up-to-date street closures can be found at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman