Moose Lodge warm-clothing drive now accepting donations

TKINGMAN – There’s a chill in the air, and some in the Kingman area lack warm clothes, blankets or even socks. In response, Kingman Moose Lodge 1704 is again accepting donations for its warm clothing drive.

Donations of new or gently used warm clothes are being accepted through Jan. 31, 2020. Pam Cline of the lodge said warm clothing, jackets, blankets, sweaters and socks are some of the items sought.

While donations for adults are needed, this year’s focus is on warm clothes for children.

“We don’t always get the kids’ clothes that we need, so we’re kind of targeting that this year,” she said.

Donations are accepted from 12:30–5:30 p.m. at the lodge, 302 Monroe St. Cline said more than $50,000 worth of donated clothing is distributed in the community each year. Clothes will be distributed to schools, shelters, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Cornerstone Mission, Kingman Aid to Abused People and more. Local families in need will also receive clothing donations.

“We just try to take care of as many people as we can with the stuff the community brings in,” Cline said. “It’s great.”