Mother Road Harley-Davidson hosted the ‘Spook Away Cancer BBQ'

KINGMAN – It is just hot dogs and hamburgers, but the tradition of monthly customer appreciation barbecues at Mother Road Harley-Davidson is 18 years old. For quite a while now, the bikers are combining celebrating their culture with the support of local charities.



The Spook Away Cancer BBQ was held Saturday, Oct. 12 at Mother Road Harley-Davidson, 2501 Beverly Ave., and drew a lot of advance interest, with more than 100 followers signed up as “interested” on Facebook. Its partner and beneficiary is Kingman Cancer Care Unit, an independent local organization that provides aid to cancer patients and their families in the Kingman area. Other recurring events include Big Chili BBQ in September, School of Rock BBQ in August and Dog Days BBQ and Dog Show in June.

“When we first started our barbeques, it was to thank those riders that were coming in on a cool March Saturday,” Mother Road Harley-Davidson Kingman owner John Morotti told The Daily Miner. “After the first one, we saw that it was a great opportunity to bring riders in from other Mohave County communities. Several of them met new friends and liked the idea of having a consistent meeting spot to start a ride from each month.”

It is hard to overestimate the importance of the Kingman branch of the chain that specialize in selling the brand’s signature bikes, parts and apparel. There is hardly a day Kingmanites are not reminded that the celebration of the Mother Roads continues, and Kingman – always full of bikers – is part of the legend.



“We do it since I started to work here as the manager,” said Tony Campbell, general manager since 2001. “We always do it on the second Saturday of the month to say thank you to our customers. The fundraiser element was added later, when our barbecues started to grow. Still, we like to keep it simple. Hamburgers and hot dogs.”

Typically, the events attract between 200 and 300 people, mostly bike owners, many of them regular customers. Kingman Cancer Care Unit is one of many local charity organizations that partners with Mother Road, which supplies the food, using local vendors.

“As the events grew, we saw that it was an excellent chance to help some local charities with fundraising by allowing them to host the event and try to raise awareness and much-needed funding for their organizations,” Morotti said. “We are constantly hit up for donations and can’t possibly donate to all of the causes so this allows a few of them to be able to earn funds from one of the most generous groups there are, bikers.”



Halloween Bike-or-Treat is already slated for 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Besides barbecues, Mother Road hosts new rider motorcycle boot camps and new model open houses, not to mention the commitment to celebrate as many as eight Days of Christmas.

“We are proud to host our customers once a month,” Morotti said, “and hopefully expose some new potential riders to the most fun recreation there is, motorcycling.”