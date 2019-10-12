Rants and Raves | Oct. 13, 2019

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Discounted trash pickups for city residential customers – Great program if you live in Kingman city limits. Really needs to be expanded to county residents. Butler and other areas of the county badly need this discounted sevice to help battle being overrun with trash.

Fishing Pond – Fishing pond not a good idea on several levels, starting with water usage. Then there’s liability, cost, mosquitoes and security.

Oktoberfest – Just wanted to say fantastic job to the Rotary Club for putting on the Oktoberfest, but was disappointed. The only real German things there were the bratwurst and the German band. No German vendors or merchandise? No German pastries?

Smoking – The smoking age should be raised, not to 21 but to 61. That way natural death will get you before the ugly death.

Biden family values – As Americans we need to demand that the tax records and business dealings of both Biden and Trump be released immediately to the public. American politics are a cesspool.

Trumpstock fails to draw crowd – Small but the perfect people there. I recall Mrs. Finicum’s loss – so sad and this old Irish woman couldn’t live without tacos. Great things come from small beginnings. Keep on keeping on. God bless all involved.

Trumpstock – The relocation was a political move. This city and county have screwed over too many people. Time for the people to reciprocate to the politicians. Perhaps Ms. Bezick would like to organize something where we discuss local politicians. I’m in!

O’Rourke looks past early primaries – What a big boy Beto is. He let us watch him get his teeth cleaned; now we got to see him get his flu shot. We see it’s all about you Beto; not country first as Trump has done.