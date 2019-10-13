Council to receive update on ADA grievance process

KINGMAN – City Council has a relatively short agenda, with only one item of new business slated for its upcoming meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Tuesday’s proceedings will begin with a work session at 5 p.m. The only item on the work session agenda is a 2020 Census update.

Consent agenda

Terry Thomson, owner of Rickety Cricket Brewing, has applied for a microbrewery license for a business at 532 E. Beale St. He received approval from Council in September for an encroachment permit that will allow the installation of a new Rickety Cricket grain silo for microbrewing.

There are a number of items under the consent agenda that pertain to the acceptance of grants. The Kingman Police Department has been awarded a Bureau of Justice Assistance grant for around $10,000 to be used for the purchase of new and replacement ballistic vests.

KPD has also been awarded $20,000 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Those funds will provide overtime for DUI and alcohol enforcement.

The last grant-related item is an intergovernmental agreement needed to administer funds received by Mohave County under the Arizona Department of Administration Office of Grants and Federal Resources Arizona 911 Grant program. Those funds will be used for maintenance and operation of public safety answering points.

“Mohave County 911 System Administrator position has changed effective July 1, 2019, in a manner necessitating the position to work as a consortium of all parties. The consortium is comprised of public safety answering points managers and supervisors representing each party agency, both programmatically and financially, to ensure that the project goals, objectives, performance requirements, timelines, milestone completion, budgets, and other related program criteria are being met,” the agenda states.

Lake Havasu will be the initial system administrator for all public safety answering points in the county.

The Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District will donate the 1965 Seagrave Fire Engine, which was originally a Kingman Fire Department unit, back to KFD. The Kingman Fire Department intends to accept the donation and restore it to working condition to be utilized in the future as a historic piece of equipment.

The purchase of three Chevy Tahoe police pursuit vehicles, two of which will be used as K-9 units, could also receive approval from Council. The purchases will cost roughly $114,195 in total, funds for which will come from the Kingman Police Department Fiscal Year 2020 budget.

New business

The Traffic Safety Committee has reviewed a deferral request for street improvements on S. Second Street, Cedar Street and Golconda Avenue. The property owners have submitted building permits for the construction of a tiny home, a single-family home and an accessory garage on a property located at 311 S. Second Street.

City regulations require that the developer improve streets abutting the property, as the scope of work meets the definition of multiple-family. Those improvements could include a 5-foot wide sidewalk, curb and gutter, and match-up pavement along street frontages.

After reviewing the request, TSC found the request does not meet the criteria for a deferral. Council could deny or grant the deferral on Tuesday.

The last item of business will see City staff deliver an update on the ADA grievance process.



Information provided by the City of Kingman