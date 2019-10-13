OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Oct. 13
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Freshman seeks confidence when interviewing for a job

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: October 13, 2019 6:16 p.m.

Dear Abby: I am a college freshman. I have decided I want to get a job so I can support myself and pay half the rent in the apartment my mom resides in.

I have always been shy because I don’t really know how to talk to people. Every interview I go on, I never get a callback. How do I get connected at school and manage a job? How can I have more confidence in myself for job interviews? – Clueless in Illinois

Dear Clueless: People convey confidence by looking others in the eye when they talk to them and being conscious of good posture. When you apply for your next job – one you think you would be suited for – write down and memorize five reasons why the company would be lucky to have you. Recite them for the interviewer, and this, too, will convey confidence.

If you are not hired, rather than blame yourself, accept that there’s a lot of competition out there, so don’t beat yourself up if you don’t receive an offer from every company you apply to. Ask interviewers who don’t hire you what you can do better. Practice makes perfect. Each interview should get easier.

As to getting connected at school, join special interest groups that you have time for between your study and work schedule. Your time may be limited, but these groups offer an opportunity to meet new people with whom you have a common interest.

Dear Abby: One of the things I taught my children was to write thank-you notes or, at least, verbally thank someone for a gift or nicety. My 30-year-old son calls to thank us when we send him gifts and when we provide meals or lodging when they stay with us. His soon-to-be fiancee, however, has never once uttered or written the word “thank you” for anything we have done for her.

I like the girl, but this really irritates me. How can I get the idea across to her without causing a rift? Should I talk to my son about it? I’m about at the point where I will no longer send her any gifts. Maybe I should send her your booklet about how to write letters. – Unthanked in Florida

Dear Unthanked: Your son’s fiancee-to-be may have been raised by parents who were possibly ignorant of the social graces. Because this bothers you to the degree it does, discuss your feelings with your son rather than confront her. And please, rethink your idea of sending her my Letters booklet because, under the circumstances, it would be mean-spirited and likely not well-received.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Booklet gives easy tutorial on how to write a letter
Dear Abby | Hard-working wife unloads on husband at day’s end
Dear Abby | In-laws’ public scorn chips away at man’s confidence
Dear Abby: Husband needs help moving beyond past sexual abuse
Dear Abby | Man’s choice of wedding day steals spotlight from stepmom

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News