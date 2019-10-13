OFFERS
Sun, Oct. 13
Horoscopes | Oct. 14, 2019

Originally Published: October 13, 2019 6:17 p.m.

Birthdays: Usher, 41; Natalie Maines, 45; Lori Petty, 56; Ralph Lauren, 80.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on what you want to achieve, not dealing with no-win situations. Say little, do a lot; doors will open.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your emotions will fluctuate, and if not handled with care, can lead to trouble. If you are disciplined and resourceful, you’ll accomplish a lot.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone lead you astray or take advantage of you. Partnerships will be difficult if you cannot maintain equality.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your imagination, and you’ll come up with an alternative way to get what you want. Change may not be your thing, but if you use your intuitive intelligence, you’ll get good results.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stay put if you aren’t sure what’s best for you. Don’t feel you have to share your thoughts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Connect with people who have always given you sage advice in the past. Travel down a path that is void of divisiveness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be open to suggestions. Update your look or your attitude, and it will make people view you differently.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It’s decision time. Speak up about the way you feel and what you want to do, and you’ll persuade others to bend to your needs and wishes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider the whole scope of a situation before you make decisions that will affect how you live or the lives of others. A change may be in the cards, but how you go about it will determine the outcome.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do your research, take care of the paperwork and clear the way. Having an open channel to change will show how thorough and able you are to lead the way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful what you say, who you listen to and what you decide to do. Put everything in place, and concentrate on budgeting, legal matters and who you can call upon for help.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Looking back will help you move forward. Take care of matters that affect your physical and emotional well-being.

