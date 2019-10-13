OFFERS
Sun, Oct. 13
KRMC Women’s Health Fair draws a serious crowd

The crowd is shown at a Women’s Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Kingman Regional Medical Center Hualapai Mountain Campus. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

The crowd is shown at a Women's Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Kingman Regional Medical Center Hualapai Mountain Campus. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 13, 2019 6:49 p.m.

KINGMAN – The parking lot of KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, was unusually busy this Saturday morning, proving that the annual KRMC Women’s Health Fair is a serious operation, attracting hundreds of women and over 40 vendors.

The vendors were set up in the spacious main lobby, bringing an array of services and information to the community, starting with the Catch it Early program that offers free monograms for women over age 40, promotes breast cancer awareness and was giving away pink scarves.

Right next to their booth, Kingman Cancer Unit Care set up with its impressive staff and decades-long tradition of assisting local cancer patients. Its most popular event, the 44th Annual Arts and Crafts Fair, is coming to Mohave County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10.

KRMC Clinical Dietitian Donna Kelly was there to talk about eating habits, ways to get around there not being many healthy eating choices in town, and reasons for building more muscles (your metabolism will accelerate). On her desk, one could find practical information on nutrition including this bit: a pina colada has 655 calories, the same as 65 gum drops.

White Cliff Senior Living was at the fair, reminding folks of their ageless knowledge seminar, which teaches people how to avoid scams and how to wisely choose a caregiver.

The American Red Cross was present, talking of the importance of blood donations, and Kingman Aid to Abused People advertised their 24-Hour Crisis line (928-753-4242), and how they assist with domestic violence and sexual assault.

Kingman Dermatology and Skin Cancer had information on the most common types of skin cancer and Botox prices, while Mohave County Public Health was handing out emergency preparedness guides and Family Emergency Communication Plan forms.

