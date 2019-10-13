Licenses & Permits | Oct. 14, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 4:

Howard Williams: Kingman; replacing service panel to upgrade to 200 amp.

Ambient Edge: 3936 N. Steward Mountain Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton 16 Seer heat pump with heat strips.

Blue Marlin Electric: 2497 E. Calle Dimas, Kingman; panel change 200 amp.

Kathy Hutcherson: Topock; gas line repair.

Michael Cooper: 400 N. Highway 91, Arizona Strip; change electric from overhead to underground.

Barkhurst Electric: 4220 N. Shadow Road, Kingman; electrical service new power pole location 200 amp.

Big D’s Home Maintenance and Repair: 4253 E. Wagon Wheel Drive, Lake Havasu City; replace bathtub with shower stall.

Robert Maylor: 3114 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; demo manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 10:

Interstate Carport Corp: 3640 Sunshine Drive, Kingman; detached carport; $206.

Kathryn Giardina: 2031 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman; addition; $69.

Mike Meersman: 622 Grandview Ave., Kingman; attached carport; $483.

Interstate Carport Corp: 530 First Ave., Kingman; detached carport; $206.

Interstate Carport Corp: 425 Riata Valley Road, Kingman; detached carport; $299.

Roy Ramey: 5024 College Trails Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $1,200.

Romar Electric: 1125 Kit Carson, Kingman; electric; $29.

Mshujaa Love: 401 Jackson St., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

Long’s Construction: 3870 Prescott St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,884.

Angle Homes: 5359 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,164.

Angle Homes: 1286 Pronghorn Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,619.

Angle Homes: 5304 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,144.

Angle Homes: 3309 Vitobello Way, Kingman; new SFR; $4,856.

Angle Homes: 4074 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,396.

Inspector: 735 Ridgecrest Drive, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 11:

Snip and Tuck: 564 S. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; nonprofit sponsor.

Blank Handyman: 381 E. Nicole Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Vido Enterprise: 4009 Shadow Crest Road, Kingman; photography.

T-N-T Tanning: 715 E. Main St., Kingman; tanning salon.

Ericson’s Professional Cleaning: 1505 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; janitorial.

Carol A Church: 3429 N. Sage St., Kingman; administrative support.

Robert Rucker Automotive/Trebe’s Repair & Restoration: 1135 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; auo, RV and truck repair.