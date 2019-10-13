Licenses & Permits | Oct. 14, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 4:
Howard Williams: Kingman; replacing service panel to upgrade to 200 amp.
Ambient Edge: 3936 N. Steward Mountain Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton 16 Seer heat pump with heat strips.
Blue Marlin Electric: 2497 E. Calle Dimas, Kingman; panel change 200 amp.
Kathy Hutcherson: Topock; gas line repair.
Michael Cooper: 400 N. Highway 91, Arizona Strip; change electric from overhead to underground.
Barkhurst Electric: 4220 N. Shadow Road, Kingman; electrical service new power pole location 200 amp.
Big D’s Home Maintenance and Repair: 4253 E. Wagon Wheel Drive, Lake Havasu City; replace bathtub with shower stall.
Robert Maylor: 3114 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; demo manufactured home.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 10:
Interstate Carport Corp: 3640 Sunshine Drive, Kingman; detached carport; $206.
Kathryn Giardina: 2031 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman; addition; $69.
Mike Meersman: 622 Grandview Ave., Kingman; attached carport; $483.
Interstate Carport Corp: 530 First Ave., Kingman; detached carport; $206.
Interstate Carport Corp: 425 Riata Valley Road, Kingman; detached carport; $299.
Roy Ramey: 5024 College Trails Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $1,200.
Romar Electric: 1125 Kit Carson, Kingman; electric; $29.
Mshujaa Love: 401 Jackson St., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
Long’s Construction: 3870 Prescott St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,884.
Angle Homes: 5359 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,164.
Angle Homes: 1286 Pronghorn Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,619.
Angle Homes: 5304 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,144.
Angle Homes: 3309 Vitobello Way, Kingman; new SFR; $4,856.
Angle Homes: 4074 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,396.
Inspector: 735 Ridgecrest Drive, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 11:
Snip and Tuck: 564 S. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; nonprofit sponsor.
Blank Handyman: 381 E. Nicole Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.
Vido Enterprise: 4009 Shadow Crest Road, Kingman; photography.
T-N-T Tanning: 715 E. Main St., Kingman; tanning salon.
Ericson’s Professional Cleaning: 1505 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; janitorial.
Carol A Church: 3429 N. Sage St., Kingman; administrative support.
Robert Rucker Automotive/Trebe’s Repair & Restoration: 1135 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; auo, RV and truck repair.
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Kingman will get place to spin some vinyl
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Council greenlights Kingman Crossing development agreement
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: