Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Oct. 13
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Licenses & Permits | Oct. 14, 2019

The City of Kingman issued 15 building permits and seven business licenses in the week ending Thursday, Oct. 10. (Daily Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 15 building permits and seven business licenses in the week ending Thursday, Oct. 10. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 13, 2019 6:56 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 4:

Howard Williams: Kingman; replacing service panel to upgrade to 200 amp.

Ambient Edge: 3936 N. Steward Mountain Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton 16 Seer heat pump with heat strips.

Blue Marlin Electric: 2497 E. Calle Dimas, Kingman; panel change 200 amp.

Kathy Hutcherson: Topock; gas line repair.

Michael Cooper: 400 N. Highway 91, Arizona Strip; change electric from overhead to underground.

Barkhurst Electric: 4220 N. Shadow Road, Kingman; electrical service new power pole location 200 amp.

Big D’s Home Maintenance and Repair: 4253 E. Wagon Wheel Drive, Lake Havasu City; replace bathtub with shower stall.

Robert Maylor: 3114 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; demo manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 10:

Interstate Carport Corp: 3640 Sunshine Drive, Kingman; detached carport; $206.

Kathryn Giardina: 2031 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman; addition; $69.

Mike Meersman: 622 Grandview Ave., Kingman; attached carport; $483.

Interstate Carport Corp: 530 First Ave., Kingman; detached carport; $206.

Interstate Carport Corp: 425 Riata Valley Road, Kingman; detached carport; $299.

Roy Ramey: 5024 College Trails Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $1,200.

Romar Electric: 1125 Kit Carson, Kingman; electric; $29.

Mshujaa Love: 401 Jackson St., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

Long’s Construction: 3870 Prescott St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,884.

Angle Homes: 5359 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,164.

Angle Homes: 1286 Pronghorn Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,619.

Angle Homes: 5304 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,144.

Angle Homes: 3309 Vitobello Way, Kingman; new SFR; $4,856.

Angle Homes: 4074 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,396.

Inspector: 735 Ridgecrest Drive, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 11:

Snip and Tuck: 564 S. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; nonprofit sponsor.

Blank Handyman: 381 E. Nicole Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Vido Enterprise: 4009 Shadow Crest Road, Kingman; photography.

T-N-T Tanning: 715 E. Main St., Kingman; tanning salon.

Ericson’s Professional Cleaning: 1505 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; janitorial.

Carol A Church: 3429 N. Sage St., Kingman; administrative support.

Robert Rucker Automotive/Trebe’s Repair & Restoration: 1135 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; auo, RV and truck repair.

