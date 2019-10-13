Painting the picture of a shootout

The details of the bullets and blood at the scene of a shootout between Anthony Scott Axton and Kingman Police Department officers in July 2018 played an integral part in the Axton’s trial, which ended last week with multiple guilty verdicts.

Axton, 33, of Kingman, was found guilty of a robbery that occurred July 1, 2018 at a Dollar General in the 3600 block of E. Andy Devine Avenue. The state also proved it was Axton who began shooting at Kingman Police Department officers while standing by his vehicle after exiting the store.



According to expert testimony, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives found 33 .223 casings in the area of the truck Axton was using for cover. While 9mm handgun ammunition was utilized by officers during the shooting, the .223 ammunition fits the rifle found with Axton upon his arrest. The same MCSO detective testified the ammunition would be used in a rifle such as an AR-15.

Also found behind Axton’s truck were two empty magazines.

Nine casings from a 9mm handgun, like those used by officers, were found behind two KPD patrol vehicles whose operators responded to the scene. Six were behind one vehicle, while three were in the area of the other.



The jury was shown pictures of the law enforcement vehicles and their conditions resulting from the shooting. For one of those vehicles, “abrasions” that could be bullet holes were around the engine block, in the emergency lights, near the driver’s side door and in the windshield.

“I knew I was dead,” said one of the officers, speaking to the continuous shots coming from the rifle upon his arrival. “I wasn’t going to walk away from that parking lot that night, there wasn’t a question about it ...”

At some point in the firefight, Axton was shot in the face. He was eventually chased down by another officer, tackled and taken into custody. Blood samples were later taken from behind the truck Axton used for cover.

Two forensic scientists from an Arizona Department of Public Safety crime lab testified that a known sample from Axton was compared to the blood samples sent to the lab. Enough DNA was found in the samples for the lab to match it to the known sample from Axton.

In speaking to the rarity of the profile generated from the blood samples, one of the forensic scientists said the profile matched with Axton in all 23 locations considered by the lab. She said the approximate incidence of the profile was 1 in 35 nonillion Caucasians. To put things in perspective, a nonillion has 30 zeros after the one. A billion has nine.

Axton was found guilty of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, kidnapping, misconduct involving body armor, aggravated assault not on a peace officer and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. The jury found him not guilty of attempted kidnapping.

The jury also found a number of aggravating circumstances that included the offenses being designated as dangerous, that the crimes were committed with the expectation of pecuniary gain, the presence of an accomplice, emotional harm to victims, and that Axton wore body armor.

Axton’s sentencing has been set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7.