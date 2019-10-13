OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Oct. 13
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rep. Gosar visits northwest Arizona

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar meets with firefighters in Golden Valley during a visit to northwest Arizona on Wednesday, Oct. 9. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar meets with firefighters in Golden Valley during a visit to northwest Arizona on Wednesday, Oct. 9. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Butch Meriwether, For the Miner
Originally Published: October 13, 2019 6:47 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY – U.S. Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Arizona) took time out his busy schedule to visit with various constituents and groups throughout the northwest Arizona on Wednesday through Saturday.

The congressman began his trek by stopping by the Golden Valley Fire District Station #11 Wednesday to visit with the firefighters. During his visit, he and the firefighters discussed the wildland fire season that typically goes from May through November depending upon the weather patterns.

The congressman then headed to Bullhead City where he spoke at the Bullhead City Chamber of Commerce and Government Affairs meeting and the Bullhead City Women’s Council of Leadership Class.

Gosar ended his local schedule by visiting Lake Havasu City to speak with the Women’s Council of Realtors, and then at the Lake Havasu City Wassup Luncheon at the London Bridge Resort. He also attended a congressional recognition to the veterans who are graduating from Veterans Court in Lake Havasu City.

During his visit with the various organizations and groups, Gosar provided them with an update on what’s happening in Washington, D.C., including budget, immigration and business issues, and getting back to the Rule of Law.

On Saturday, the congressman headed for La Paz County where he spoke at a ceremony in Poston, partnering with the Poston Monument Alliance to remember those who were held by the U.S. government in Japanese-American intern camps during World War II.

More than 17,0000 persons of Japanese ancestry, the majority of whom were U.S. citizens, were interned during from May 1942 to November 1945. It was during this time that all persons of Japanese descent in the West Coast were forcibly evacuated by the U.S. military on the grounds they posed a threat to national security.

After his busy week visiting with constituents and groups, the congressman headed back home for preparation for his return to Washing, D.C. Tuesday morning.

The congressman was the primary sponsor of numerous bills that were enacted. The most recent include:

H.R. 1268: Bureau of Reclamation Transparency Act

H.R. 755: Black Mountain Range and Bullhead City Land Exchange Act of 2019

H.R. 756: Embry-Riddle Tri-City Land Exchange Completion Act of 2019

H.R. 274: Cottonwood Land Exchange Act of 2019

H.R. 304: La Paz County Land Conveyance Act of 2019

H.R. 6304 (114th): To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 501 North Main Street in Florence, Arizona, as the “Adolfo ‘Harpo’ Celaya Post Office”.

H.R. 3027 (113th): To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 442 Miller Valley Road in Prescott, Arizona, as the “Barry M. Goldwater Post Office”.

H.R. 1216 (113th): To designate the Department of Veterans Affairs Vet Center in Prescott, Arizona, as the “Dr. Cameron McKinley Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Center”.

H.R. 489 (112th): To clarify the jurisdiction of the Secretary of the Interior with respect to the C.C. Cragin Dam and Reservoir, and for other purposes.

Congressman Gosar can be contacted at: Washington, DC - 2057 Rayburn HOB, Washington, DC 20515, (202) 225-2315; Gold Canyon - 6499 S. Kings Ranch Road, #4, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118 (480) 882-2697; and or Prescott -122 N. Cortez Street, Suite 104, Prescott, AZ 86301 (928) 445-1683.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gosar pays visit to Kingman Municipal Court's Veterans Treatment Program
Staff of Rep. Gosar coming to Kingman
Staff of Rep. Gosar coming to Kingman
J'aime Morgaine sues Rep. Paul Gosar; claims First Amendment rights infringed
Gosar says he's ready to fight for Downwinders

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News