Rep. Gosar visits northwest Arizona

GOLDEN VALLEY – U.S. Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Arizona) took time out his busy schedule to visit with various constituents and groups throughout the northwest Arizona on Wednesday through Saturday.

The congressman began his trek by stopping by the Golden Valley Fire District Station #11 Wednesday to visit with the firefighters. During his visit, he and the firefighters discussed the wildland fire season that typically goes from May through November depending upon the weather patterns.

The congressman then headed to Bullhead City where he spoke at the Bullhead City Chamber of Commerce and Government Affairs meeting and the Bullhead City Women’s Council of Leadership Class.

Gosar ended his local schedule by visiting Lake Havasu City to speak with the Women’s Council of Realtors, and then at the Lake Havasu City Wassup Luncheon at the London Bridge Resort. He also attended a congressional recognition to the veterans who are graduating from Veterans Court in Lake Havasu City.

During his visit with the various organizations and groups, Gosar provided them with an update on what’s happening in Washington, D.C., including budget, immigration and business issues, and getting back to the Rule of Law.

On Saturday, the congressman headed for La Paz County where he spoke at a ceremony in Poston, partnering with the Poston Monument Alliance to remember those who were held by the U.S. government in Japanese-American intern camps during World War II.

More than 17,0000 persons of Japanese ancestry, the majority of whom were U.S. citizens, were interned during from May 1942 to November 1945. It was during this time that all persons of Japanese descent in the West Coast were forcibly evacuated by the U.S. military on the grounds they posed a threat to national security.

After his busy week visiting with constituents and groups, the congressman headed back home for preparation for his return to Washing, D.C. Tuesday morning.

The congressman was the primary sponsor of numerous bills that were enacted. The most recent include:

H.R. 1268: Bureau of Reclamation Transparency Act

H.R. 755: Black Mountain Range and Bullhead City Land Exchange Act of 2019

H.R. 756: Embry-Riddle Tri-City Land Exchange Completion Act of 2019

H.R. 274: Cottonwood Land Exchange Act of 2019

H.R. 304: La Paz County Land Conveyance Act of 2019

H.R. 6304 (114th): To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 501 North Main Street in Florence, Arizona, as the “Adolfo ‘Harpo’ Celaya Post Office”.

H.R. 3027 (113th): To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 442 Miller Valley Road in Prescott, Arizona, as the “Barry M. Goldwater Post Office”.

H.R. 1216 (113th): To designate the Department of Veterans Affairs Vet Center in Prescott, Arizona, as the “Dr. Cameron McKinley Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Center”.

H.R. 489 (112th): To clarify the jurisdiction of the Secretary of the Interior with respect to the C.C. Cragin Dam and Reservoir, and for other purposes.

Congressman Gosar can be contacted at: Washington, DC - 2057 Rayburn HOB, Washington, DC 20515, (202) 225-2315; Gold Canyon - 6499 S. Kings Ranch Road, #4, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118 (480) 882-2697; and or Prescott -122 N. Cortez Street, Suite 104, Prescott, AZ 86301 (928) 445-1683.