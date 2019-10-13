Review | ‘Addams Family’ started slow, finished fast

Another version of the iconic Addams Family. It's definitely not a continuation of past stories and you certainly don't need to know any past stories. What is unique is the audience learns where Lurch (voiced by Conrad Vernon) came to be with the family. You also learn how the Addams Family came to be in their iconic house. Keep in mind the entire movie is CGI animation.

The movie was good and bad. The voice characterizations were right on. Gomez (voiced by Oscar Isaac) even displayed a very good resemblance to the original Gomez. But then again, Gomez also resembled his voice character Isaac. Morticia (voiced by Charlize Theron) was a bit restrained but did saunter about with her classic octopus-like feet. The musical score will grab you since it's Lurch dishing out the tunes. He and Thing (the unattached, independent hand there to help with anything) work out the Addams Family theme song, sans finger-snapping. A little later and at the end of the movie the finger-snapping is included along with subtitles should you want to join in.

The Addams Family itself plays on being odd. They prefer things “normal” people would disdain. It's completely fulfilling to be unhappy, or play with explosives, or guillotine dolls or even have an escaped criminally insane giant as your butler. But when Wednesday (voiced by Chloe Grace Moretz) goes to public school things change. Having been chased out of prior homesteads they risk the public finding out about them and suffer another flaming torch and pitchfork exit. Wednesday befriends Parker (voiced by Elsie Fisher) just after Parker is bullied by another girl. Wednesday stands up to the bully.

Wednesday and Parker are adolescents. They influence each other. Parker's mom Margaux (voiced by Allison Janney) is the star of a home improvement show and has rebuilt many homes in the community. Margaux wants the Addams Family to leave. Margaux uses social media, much like the trolls of today, to fire up the community and gets them to try to chase out the Addams Family. But Margaux's secret gets out. You'll have to see what happens – no spoilers here.

I found it difficult to gauge this movie since it does have plenty of sparks of brilliance. Like when Gomez said they would move somewhere no one would be caught dead at and you see a Welcome to New Jersey sign. Or tackling the questions about how the family found their house or where Lurch came from. But those sparks were separated by a tremendous battle to keep my eyes open. It got really dull.

For the kids, it may be entertaining. The parents may have trouble though. But then look at the story from a different perspective. Especially the town's name “Assimilation” and the song being sung about it. Could that be political commentary? Much like ancient Greek plays were said to be a commentary on life at the time, perhaps there's a hidden meaning?

The movie is rated PG and runs about 105 minutes. The last third goes by quickly and the first two-thirds are hit and miss. Grab some popcorn because you'll need something to do during the slow parts. I'll give Addams Family 3 Miners, snap-snap.