Washington wallops Arizona Wildcats 51-27

Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner runs after a catch during the Wildcats 51-27 loss to Washington on Saturday. (Univeristy of Arizona Athletics photo)

Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner runs after a catch during the Wildcats 51-27 loss to Washington on Saturday. (Univeristy of Arizona Athletics photo)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: October 13, 2019 6:40 p.m.

TUCSON – Jacob Eason and the Washington offense had struggled for the better part of two games by the time the quarterback saw Aaron Fuller sprinting toward the front corner of the end zone. Then came a beautifully-thrown ball over Fuller's right shoulder for a 22-yard touchdown.

Suddenly, the Huskies couldn't stop scoring.

Eason threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, Salvon Ahmed ran for three touchdowns and Washington rallied in the second half to beat Arizona 51-27 on Saturday night.

It was an impressive bounce back win — especially for the offense — after a deflating 23-13 loss to Stanford the week before. "We know how we can play football," Eason said. "Some guys stepped up. We played our brand of football in the second half and it showed today."

Washington (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) trailed 17-13 at halftime but responded with two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 27-17 lead.

The Huskies left little doubt about the outcome early in the fourth quarter after two good throws by Eason.

The first was a 39-yard completion to Jordan Chin over the middle of the field and the second was the 22-yarder to Fuller that led him into the corner of the end zone, just inside the pylon.

If was quite the offensive performance after a rough first half. Washington finished with 207 yards rushing, including 106 yards by Sean McGrew and another 95 from Ahmed.

Arizona (4-2, 2-1) had its four-game win streak snapped. Khalil Tate threw for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He couldn't find any of his usual running room and finished with minus-28 yards on the ground.

The Wildcats were hurt by four turnovers, including three lost fumbles.

"You can't play a team of that caliber and turn it over that many times," Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said.

Washington jumped to a 13-3 lead midway through the second quarter after Tate fumbled while scrambling. Linebacker Brandon Wellington scooped up the bouncing ball and ran it in for a 5-yard touchdown.

Arizona bounced back on the ensuing drive when Tate hit Jamarye Joiner for a 40-yard touchdown pass. The Wildcats scored again on J.J. Taylor's 1-yard run, capping a nine-play, 68-yard touchdown drive just before halftime for a 17-13 lead at the break.

The takeaway

Arizona: The Wildcats couldn't capitalize on the momentum they gained in the second quarter and the team's three lost fumbles hurt. Tate rarely looked comfortable and the Wildcats' offense really struggled without him as a running threat.

Up next

Arizona travels to face USC next Saturday.

