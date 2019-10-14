OFFERS
B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest

This World War II-era B-17 bomber landed at Kingman Airport shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, attracting a small but enthusiastic crowd. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

This World War II-era B-17 bomber landed at Kingman Airport shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, attracting a small but enthusiastic crowd. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 14, 2019 5:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – On the sunny Monday morning of Oct. 14, The Airport Café, 6000 Flightline Drive # 5 at Kingman Airport, was busier than usual. A WWII B-17 bomber was expected and landed shortly after 11 a.m., attracting a small but enthusiastic crowd.

The B-17 is part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour, known also as “Sentimental Journey,” and will be in town until Sunday, Oct. 20, available for grand tours and rides. That means it will be here for the second annual Kingman AirFest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Kingman Airport, 7000 Flightline Drive – a big event with the mission to get the community, the youth especially, interested in the airport and aviation in general.

But one does not have to wait until Saturday to take a look at the bomber. Ground tours ($10 per person or $20 for a family of 4) are available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 14 and Friday, Oct. 18, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Saturday tours are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Purchase tour tickets at the airplane, no reservations are required.

Rides, on the other hand, will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday and Sunday. Here things get pricy: $425 per waist compartment seat (6 seats available), and $850 per Bombardier/Navigator Seat (2 seats available).

Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress is a heavy Bomber Bristling with armament developed in the 1930s in the U.S. They earned a deadly reputation and were legendary for their ability to return home after taking brutal poundings from the enemy.

For information on rides and ground tours, visit https://www.azcaf.org/location/kingman-az-tour-stop/.

Contact
