OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 15
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Happy smartphone user stops short of becoming an addict

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: October 14, 2019 3:03 p.m.

Dear Abby: I have a smartphone, and I love its convenience. I check my email, texts and voicemail three or four times a day and always try to respond promptly. But I do not carry my phone with me every moment of the day.

Some family members insist that the polite thing to do is to return a text message or voicemail IMMEDIATELY. They carry their phones with them and constantly interrupt whatever they are involved with to answer the phone, send a text, etc.

For my birthday, one relative gave me a little pouch on a string so I could wear my phone around my neck wherever I went because she texted me one day early in the afternoon saying she wanted to drop by, but I didn’t see or respond to it until dinner time. Is making oneself available every moment of the day and night now required for good manners? – Not A Phone Addict

Dear Not An Addict: Of course not! A cellphone is not supposed to be a leash. Your relative has become hooked on the concept of instant gratification, which isn’t healthy for either of you. If you humor her, your cellphone will become an annoying and unending inconvenience for you. Do not take the bait.

Dear Abby: My father recently purchased a truck for our farm. It’s old and in poor shape, but it was worth the $2,000 he paid for it.

The truck was fine until my father used it to pick me and my siblings up from school. When the other kids saw the bumperless truck, they began calling my little brother “Farmer Boy” and made cow noises at us. My mother isn’t OK with it either. He picked her up from work in it, which embarrassed her in front of her co-workers.

It’s not like we don’t have other vehicles. Both my parents have nice, functional cars. Abby, please help me figure out a way to tell my dad without hurting his feelings. – Freaked Out in Frankfort, Ky.

Dear Freaked Out: People should not be judged because of the clothes they wear or the vehicles they drive, but sometimes they are by shallow people who should know better.

I think you could get your message across by telling your father how your brother’s classmates reacted when they saw him pick up your brother. What they did was cruel.

Leave it up to your mother to tell him she felt embarrassed in front of her co-workers. I’m sure she can get the message across.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Mother’s extreme behavior disrupts family gatherings
Dear Abby | Message left on voicemail embarrasses bulimia patient
Dear Abby: Family would rather punish than praise recovering addict
Dear Abby | Texts rock the foundation of relationship built on trust
Dear Abby: Man’s ‘I love you’ texts disappear after wedding

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News