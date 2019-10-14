The Frog and the softball field

More than $20,000 is still needed for the restoration of the City’s first fire engine, a 1922 American LaFrance dubbed “The Frog,” but the Kingman Fire Department hopes to put a dent in the above figure by way of the upcoming Kingman Fire Benefit Softball Tournament.

The coed tournament is slated to start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov 9 at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. Registration, which will cost teams $300, is now open. Mike Schmidt, KFD community risk reduction specialist, explained that 100% of the funds raised from the tournament will be used for the restoration project.

“We’re just trying to find different ways to raise some money for the Frog,” Schmidt said. “We figured softball is real big around here, we have a lot of people who like to play. That’s why we’re going to throw a coed softball tournament.”

While other fire departments have classic vehicles, many have been modernized in some way. The City of Kingman and its fire department want to keep the Frog in its original state. To do so, there are obstacles that need overcome. Those include finding the necessary parts and qualified persons to perform the work.

Schmidt explained the City is in talks with a company back east that specializes in cast iron engines like that in the Frog. Once the necessary funds have been raised, the Frog’s engine will be removed and sent east. It will be returned to Kingman once the work is completed.

“It’s a great asset to the community,” Schmidt said of the Frog’s importance to Kingman and its residents. “We want to have their help because it’s a good piece of history for the community. It’s just a fun project for us to be able to have out there in parades and things like that.”

Participants are not only trickling in from Kingman, but also from out of state. A few teams are registered from Las Vegas, while another is from Phoenix.

“We love having outside teams come in, it makes it fun for everybody,” Schmidt said. “It’s a little different, and we encourage it here. We have tournaments here in Kingman all the time and we want to get as many players as we can.”

Teams will need to consist of at least six men and four women. Starting at 8 a.m., participating teams will each play two games so that they can be placed appropriately within the bracket. The Kingman Fire Department will then face off against the Kingman Police Department as brackets are created.

The tournament is expected to last all day, and will also feature a number of 50/50 drawing items with tickets costing $5 for one or $20 for five. So far, about 25 local businesses have donated items that include Yeti cups, softballs, hair products, restaurant gift certificates and additional gift certificates for $100. People can enter the drawing without participating in the tournament, and they don’t have to be present Saturday to get their prizes.

Registration can be completed at the event, or in advance by contacting Schmidt at 928-293-1922 or by stopping by the KFD administration office at 412 E. Oak St.

“It’s something fun for the community, to come watch or play,” Schmidt said. “We just want them involved, that way we can get this project started. We want to try and get this done before our 100th anniversary.”