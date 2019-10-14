Horoscopes | Oct. 15, 2019

Birthdays: Dominic West, 50; Vanessa Marcil, 51; Emeril Lagasse, 60; Sarah Ferguson, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Something that looks good will tempt you, but before you make a move, be observant and consider the consequence of your actions. Don’t let someone’s bragging make you feel you are missing out or have less.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take charge and bring about the changes necessary to advance. Letting go of whatever holds you back is long overdue.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your energy into physical fitness, tidying up unfinished chores or an exciting challenge. Don’t buy into someone else’s scheme.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): You can make a difference if you use your intelligence to help someone in need. Don’t let anger take over when fixing what’s broken is all that’s required.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let someone outmaneuver you by taking over and getting all the credit. Take pride in what you do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): How you handle situations, people and partnerships will make a difference in the outcome. Show kindness and consideration, but don’t lose sight of your goal.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Live, learn and associate with those who push you forward instead of holding you back. Make positive changes that will encourage saving and nurturing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn by observing others, talking to experts or engaging in events that challenge you to use your mental and physical skills. Be bold, try new things and make personal changes that excite you.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let someone manipulate you. Take care of responsibilities first, or someone will point out your shortcomings.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay focused on what you want to achieve. A strong suggestion will encourage more significant support.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you cannot handle financially, emotionally or physically. Practicality and a minimalist attitude are warranted.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a different approach to the way you handle your money, a legal matter or health issues. Ask an expert for advice, but make a decision based on what you feel you can handle.