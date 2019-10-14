OFFERS
It’s time for travelers to get real IDs

Austin Belt took a few moments to read a poster detailing the Arizona Travel ID when he visited the Arizona Department of Motor Vehicles in Lake Havasu City last week. (Photo by Pam Ashley/Today’s News-Herald)

Pam Ashley, Today's News-Herald
Originally Published: October 14, 2019 5:28 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Tick-tock. Tick-tock. That sound is the ticking of the clock as the deadline approaches to obtain an Arizona Travel ID.

Known as Real ID, only the Arizona Travel ID, a U.S. passport or other federally approved identification will be accepted at TSA airport security checkpoints for domestic travel as of Oct. 1, 2020.

The ID will also be needed to enter federal buildings, nuclear power plants and military facilities.

The cost is $25. Applicants must apply in person. Fill out the application before visiting the Arizona Department of Motor Vehicles. In Kingman, the office is at 3670 E. Andy Devine Ave.

“Every week, we’ve had a lot of people coming in to apply for their Real ID,” said a Havasu DMV employee who asked not to be identified.

She said that handling the flow of scheduled appointments at the local office has been a breeze thus far. But her fear is that too many people will wait until the last minute, and that could create a bottleneck at the Havasu office.

She urged people to schedule their appointments sooner rather than later to avoid the inevitable rush.

With an effective date of Oct. 1, 2020, the deadline seems distant. But it isn’t, considering that there’s a slew of paperwork to gather and present at an Arizona Motor Vehicle Department office.

You must have an appointment to get it done. Appointments can be scheduled on the self-serve kiosk in the lobby of the Motor Vehicle Department office or online at azdot.gov/motor-vehicles/driver-services/arizona-travel-id.

The Travel ID will be valid for a maximum of eight years.

According to the azdot.gov website, exceptions apply for drivers age 65 or older whose licenses are currently valid for five years. For non-U.S. citizens who have authorized legal presence the expiration date will be based on immigration papers presented.

TSA does not require IDs for children younger than 18 if they are traveling with an adult within the U.S.

The azdot.gov website has a checklist of items to bring to the MVD in-person appointment. Arizona residents will need one document to establish citizenship or legal presence. It could be a certified birth certificate, valid U.S. passport or valid immigration documents.

A person must also present one document to confirm Social Security information. This could be a Social Security card or a W-2 form.

Lastly, a person will need to supply two documents to establish proof of residency. It could be a bank statement, utility bill or Arizona voter registration card.

