Mohave County GOP reopens its headquarters

KINGMAN – A grand reopening party of the Mohave County Republican Party’s District 1 office is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 2116 Stockton Hill Road, Suite B.

Plans include live music, door prizes, refreshments and an open house.

“It will be much more functional for us this next 13 months,” said District 1 Director Steven Robinson.

The event will be the official kickoff of the 2020 election with several local candidates and elected officials speaking.



“I want voters to have the facts to make wise decisions in 2020. It’ll be a huge election,” Robinson said. “It was important we stay on Stockton Hill Road; now we have much more parking. With zero publicity, people in the Kingman area have made our office very popular over the past 18 months.”

The event will include two live bands, the Beale Street Band and Jim Barone’s Old Skool, which recently debuted with the song “God, Trump and Country.” Refreshments and snacks will be provided, as well as Trump shirts, hats and flags available for a small donation.

“The level of interest and involvement since President Trump’s election has exploded in Kingman,” Robinson said. “People are paying attention as never before. The response to our Trump Jeep in the Andy Devine Days Parade was amazing.”

District 1, which extends from Wikieup to Colorado City, and from the Black Mountains to the Yavapai County Line, is the largest of three Mohave County Districts, both in terms of area and population.



“It’s a vast district with diverse needs and interests,” Robinson said. “It will be a hotbed of activity this election.”