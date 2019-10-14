OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 15
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County GOP reopens its headquarters

On Thursday, Oct.17, the Mohave County Republican Party’s District 1 office will host a grand “reopening” at their new location at 2116 Stockton Hill Road, Suite B. (Courtesy photo)

On Thursday, Oct.17, the Mohave County Republican Party’s District 1 office will host a grand “reopening” at their new location at 2116 Stockton Hill Road, Suite B. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 14, 2019 5:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – A grand reopening party of the Mohave County Republican Party’s District 1 office is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 2116 Stockton Hill Road, Suite B.

Plans include live music, door prizes, refreshments and an open house.

“It will be much more functional for us this next 13 months,” said District 1 Director Steven Robinson.

The event will be the official kickoff of the 2020 election with several local candidates and elected officials speaking.

“I want voters to have the facts to make wise decisions in 2020. It’ll be a huge election,” Robinson said. “It was important we stay on Stockton Hill Road; now we have much more parking. With zero publicity, people in the Kingman area have made our office very popular over the past 18 months.”

The event will include two live bands, the Beale Street Band and Jim Barone’s Old Skool, which recently debuted with the song “God, Trump and Country.” Refreshments and snacks will be provided, as well as Trump shirts, hats and flags available for a small donation.

“The level of interest and involvement since President Trump’s election has exploded in Kingman,” Robinson said. “People are paying attention as never before. The response to our Trump Jeep in the Andy Devine Days Parade was amazing.”

District 1, which extends from Wikieup to Colorado City, and from the Black Mountains to the Yavapai County Line, is the largest of three Mohave County Districts, both in terms of area and population.

“It’s a vast district with diverse needs and interests,” Robinson said. “It will be a hotbed of activity this election.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman resident alleges campaign finance law violations in effort to recall vice mayor
Celebrating Trump’s candidacy party planned
Mohave County starts election prep
News Briefs: Wednesday, September 19, 2012
GOP event in GV offers chance to meet candidates

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News