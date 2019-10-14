Rants and Raves | Oct. 15, 2019

Trump Rally – How on earth can all these people spend two hours cheering for the endless lies that Trump spits out. “I have nothing to hide,” he said, as he has spent the last three years hiding his well-documented lawlessness. Sad and beyond scary that 40 percent of so-called Americans would rather live in the United Dictatorship of President for Life Trump over the land of the free and brave.

KRMC to host Women’s Health Fair – Just another reason why KRMC is so relevant and necessary to our community. Thank you KRMC and all those professionals who take the time to schedule this event.

Maricopa County assessor charged with adoption fraud – Funny how those caught in these type of crimes are all buddies with the governor, the GOP and the president. This crime is particularly disgusting – selling babies for profit! Wake up people. Time to clean house for real!

Stop the Madness rally: AZ Republicans march for Trump – I wish we could stop the madness. Let’s start with “Contrail Kelli” and the GOP sycophants willing to trade the Constitution, The Rule of Law and our Democracy for party, power and ambition? To serve the Trump dynasty? Sick!

Biden corruption – Turns out Rick Perry shows up in Ukraine to pressure the new government to place a couple of Trump donors on the country’s gas board to help them sell American natural gas to Ukraine. Again the implied threat was do you want the stalled support money approved?

Arizona lawmakers join critics of Trump’s troop withdrawal from Syria – Follow the money. I am not a Democrat but what’s in it for this guy in our White House? He should consult people who are smarter than he is before getting us into these situations.

Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes – I agree with Governor (Doug) Ducey. Build it now!