Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 15
Save our Schools Arizona to host Kingman townhall

Save Our Schools Arizona will hold an educational townhall at the Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, on Saturday, Oct. 26. (Courtesy photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 14, 2019 4:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – Do you have a question about Arizona's public education funding crisis you've been dying to ask? Do you have an idea about supporting public schools that you would like to share?

Here is your chance. Save Our Schools Arizona is holding a series of educational townhalls, including one in Kingman from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road.

“We'll discuss the issues, share insights and collect feedback about what it takes to truly support Arizona's 1.1 million public school families, our economy and our future,” the organizers said.

Save Our Schools Arizona is a grassroots nonpartisan initiative uniting parents, teachers and business leaders supporting public education by fighting for increased funding and tax dollar accountability.

“For the third year in a row, Team SOSAZ has kept lawmakers from gouging more holes in the education funding bucket, but the truth is, that’s not enough,” according to the organization’s most recent report. “To make up for two decades of systematic defunding and underfunding, we need to exponentially increase the water in the pail. This means continuing to do what we as a network do best: educating our friends, family and neighbors about our classroom crisis and how to get involved.”

Save Our Schools Arizona will hold an event on Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Phoenix and on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Flagstaff. For more information, visit http://sosarizona.org.

News