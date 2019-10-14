Wilderness Common Sense: The plants are pointing

Vegetation is one of the best ways to stay oriented in the desert or mountains. Almost all plants point in a particular direction. The question is, which way are they pointing?

Two of the most basic needs of vegetation are water and energy from the sun. Many plants direct their growth to maximize these two requirements. Where water is abundant or available, there will be more of plants- the vegetation will be denser. Where water is less available, there will be fewer and smaller plants- drought resistant types. This is noticeable in wash bottoms where water is near the surface and there are small oases of vegetation.

Because the mountains run north-south in the Basin and Range area of Mohave County, there’s a 50-50 chance of deciding which way is north just by looking at the mountains. Now look at the vegetation on the mountain slopes. The north-facing slopes will have more vegetation while the south-facing slopes will have less and smaller vegetation.

One of the best examples of vegetation indicating direction is to look at the Cerbat Mountains while driving north on Stockton Hill Road. The south-facing slopes are covered with grasses and low bushes and are light-colored while the north-facing slopes are covered in juniper and oak trees and are a darker color.

By using the mountain orientation and the vegetation one can be sure which way is north. But what if someone’s in a wash and can’t see the mountain orientation? Can vegetation still keep them oriented?

Don’t look for moss on trees as there’s not much moss in the desert. Look at certain plants that are great directional indicators such as the barrel cactus. But not one that has been transplanted into someone’s landscaped yard, you need to look at barrels in the desert. Their crowns will be tilted toward the southwest. By tilting their crowns to where they receive the most sunlight, they point to the southwest (approximate bearing 225°). North is in the opposite direction and a little bit left.

Other plants do the same thing in a slightly different way. Joshua trees and cane cholla angle most of their arms toward the southwest and will have a healthier look while the north side of the same plant will look sick with less branches. When you’re in a Joshua tree forest, every tree will be pointing, how can anyone be disoriented?

The teddy bear (aka jumping) cholla is a unique plant. It likes the southern slopes even though there is less water. Southern slopes will have dense stands of this type of cholla while the northern slopes will have just a few. Check this out the next time you go over Union Pass on the way to Laughlin.

Don’t be fooled by the trees around Kingman. The wind has a greater effect on the trees and limbs and most are tilted to the north-east because the wind commonly blows out of the southwest, the wind affectionately called the Kingman Zephyrs.

