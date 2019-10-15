OFFERS
2019 Pumpkinman Triathlon is the scariest race of the season

Pumpkinman Triathlon – a 1,500 meter swim, 24.8 mile bike ride and a 6.2 mile run – will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 with the starting location at Boulder Beach, Lake Mead, 268 Lakeshore Road, Boulder City, Nev. (Courtesy photo)

Pumpkinman Triathlon – a 1,500 meter swim, 24.8 mile bike ride and a 6.2 mile run – will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 with the starting location at Boulder Beach, Lake Mead, 268 Lakeshore Road, Boulder City, Nev. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 15, 2019 5:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – No, it is not in Kingman and yes, you would have to drive to Boulder City, an hour and 15 minutes via US-93 N. On the other hand, a cursory look at the event’s website (https://www.bbsctri.com/pumpkinmantri) proves that this is a serious and well-organized endeavor.

Pumpkinman Triathlon – a 1,500 meter swim, 24.8 mile bike, 6.2 mile run –will kick off Saturday, Oct. 26 and continue throughout Sunday, Oct. 27 with the starting location at Boulder Beach, Lake Mead, 268 Lakeshore Road Boulder City. The host of the race is BBSC Endurance Sports and the tradition started in 2003.

Online Registration Closes at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

“The weekend before Halloween, participate in the scariest race of the season, PUMPKINMAN... dunn-dunn-dunnnn,” the press release dares the brave ones. “This point-to-point race starts at Lake Mead and finishes at Wilbur Square in Boulder City. Your legs will work hard on the bike, but you will be rewarded with an incredible view once you reach the top. The final leg of the race will take you on a paved run course in historic Boulder City, and finish at Boulder City’s local park, Wilbur Square.”

Not ready to do the triathlon? Consider Aquabike – 10K or 5K run options as well. The organizers promise something for the entire family to enjoy. Plus, a costume contest will take place during the awards ceremony.

“So dress your best, show up and give it your all at the 2019 Pumpkinman. This race will once again host the Rocky Mountain Collegiate Conference, with an Olympic wave start for all college athletes.”

Race entry includes a race shirt, finisher medal, digital goodie bag, Race Results™ Timing, scenic course experience, supported aid stations, and top three overall and division awards.

The Olympic Triathlon registration costs $120 through Oct. 20, $130 through Oct. 25 at 5 p.m., and $140 on-site on the day of the race.

Sprint Triathlon registration costs $95 through Oct. 20, $105 through Oct. 25 at 5 p.m., and $115 on-site the day of the race.

Aquabike registration costs $95 through Oct. 20, $105 through Oct. 25 at 5 p.m., and $115 on-site the day of the race.

There are relay price options for two- or three-person teams. There will be food and music at the finish line.

