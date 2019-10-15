OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 15
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Colorado River Indian Tribes member wins Miss Indian Arizona 2019-2020

Audriana Mitchell (Courtesy photo)

Audriana Mitchell (Courtesy photo)

Daisy Nelson, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: October 15, 2019 2:15 p.m.

CHANDLER – Colorado River Indian Tribes was well-represented at this year’s Miss Indian Arizona pageant, with one of their own Navajo members taking home the crown.

Audriana Mitchell, 21, was named Miss Indian Arizona 2019-2020 on Saturday at the Chandler Center for the Arts during the 58th Miss Indian Arizona Scholarship Program.

The theme was “Guardians of Our Traditions In A Changing World.” Mitchell pledged to be just that if she took home the crown by helping native youth get involved in their communities and preserving traditional tribal teachings.

She is studying communications at Mesa Community College. She serves as MCC’s Intertribal Student Organization president.

She enjoys being involved in community events and “working with native youth.” She travels to other tribal nations to “experience their cultures.”

With a passion for music, she has started to sing songs in Navajo, preserving her culture. She also “received recognition from the office of juvenile justice and delinquency prevention for her work with the Today’s Native Leaders program.”

The CRIT Royalty Pageant posted on Facebook that they “know she will be an outstanding ambassador for tribal Arizonans.” Mariah Sharpe was Miss Indian Arizona in 2017, also representing CRIT.

Mitchell wrote of her win: “I am filled with such joy and pride in being able to represent myself as a Diné Adzaan… I’m very thankful for the honor of being chosen to represent all 22 of my beautiful tribes of Arizona alongside my sisters,” adding that she will do her best to represent as Miss Indian Arizona 2019-2020.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

CRIT voters approve ordinance to allow for leasing some water rights
Kingman Photos: Miss Indian World
Purple Heart
Tribal leaders urge colleagues to consider marijuana businesses to boost revenue
Navajo Nation Council says no to escalade development

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News