Colorado River Indian Tribes member wins Miss Indian Arizona 2019-2020

CHANDLER – Colorado River Indian Tribes was well-represented at this year’s Miss Indian Arizona pageant, with one of their own Navajo members taking home the crown.

Audriana Mitchell, 21, was named Miss Indian Arizona 2019-2020 on Saturday at the Chandler Center for the Arts during the 58th Miss Indian Arizona Scholarship Program.

The theme was “Guardians of Our Traditions In A Changing World.” Mitchell pledged to be just that if she took home the crown by helping native youth get involved in their communities and preserving traditional tribal teachings.

She is studying communications at Mesa Community College. She serves as MCC’s Intertribal Student Organization president.

She enjoys being involved in community events and “working with native youth.” She travels to other tribal nations to “experience their cultures.”

With a passion for music, she has started to sing songs in Navajo, preserving her culture. She also “received recognition from the office of juvenile justice and delinquency prevention for her work with the Today’s Native Leaders program.”

The CRIT Royalty Pageant posted on Facebook that they “know she will be an outstanding ambassador for tribal Arizonans.” Mariah Sharpe was Miss Indian Arizona in 2017, also representing CRIT.

Mitchell wrote of her win: “I am filled with such joy and pride in being able to represent myself as a Diné Adzaan… I’m very thankful for the honor of being chosen to represent all 22 of my beautiful tribes of Arizona alongside my sisters,” adding that she will do her best to represent as Miss Indian Arizona 2019-2020.