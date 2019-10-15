Drugs, but not alleged weapon, reportedly located by sheriff’s office

KINGMAN – Assisting Mohave County Probation Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies found a Golden Valley man hiding in a closet on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Deputies were called to the 4400 block of Willow Road in Kingman to assist with a search. Johnny Earl Burks, 46 of Golden Valley, was suspected of being in possession of a firearm and had allegedly made threats against another person.

Deputies made contact with the homeowner, who said Burks had been staying at the residence. Deputies knocked on the door several times and advised Burks to come out, with no response.

Deputies entered and found Burks hiding in a closet, and he was detained. A weapon was not found. A search revealed two grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to law enforcement.

Burks was arrested on felony dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia charges.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office