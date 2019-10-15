OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 15
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Drugs, but not alleged weapon, reportedly located by sheriff’s office

Johnny Earl Burks (MCSO photo)

Johnny Earl Burks (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: October 15, 2019 4:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – Assisting Mohave County Probation Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies found a Golden Valley man hiding in a closet on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Deputies were called to the 4400 block of Willow Road in Kingman to assist with a search. Johnny Earl Burks, 46 of Golden Valley, was suspected of being in possession of a firearm and had allegedly made threats against another person.

Deputies made contact with the homeowner, who said Burks had been staying at the residence. Deputies knocked on the door several times and advised Burks to come out, with no response.

Deputies entered and found Burks hiding in a closet, and he was detained. A weapon was not found. A search revealed two grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to law enforcement.

Burks was arrested on felony dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia charges.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Motorcycle theft charges filed against two Golden Valley residents
Tuesday, January 13, 2009
MCSO deputies make drug arrests after responding to unrelated call
Wednesday, September 17, 2008
MCSO: Man tries to eat heroin, hide in couch before drug arrest

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News