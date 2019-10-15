The ‘greatest honor’

Jim Consolato knows the struggles service men and women face upon returning home from serving their country. A veteran himself, he’s faced similar obstacles.

Now a Kingman Veterans Treatment Court mentor coordinator, Consolato spends his time helping his fellow veterans, and will be inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame for his efforts.

As explained by Kingman Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Singer, the Kingman Veterans Treatment Court is a problem solving court aimed at serving veterans struggling with addiction, serious mental illness, post-traumatic stress disorder, recurring disorders, and provides assistance with housing, employment and education.

The court in Kingman began in 2015 and has 35 graduates to date, paired with a 3% recidivism rate. Singer attributes that success to the work of the program’s mentors, and to their mentor, Consolato.

“I assure you we wouldn’t have the success we’ve had if it wasn’t for the mentor corps,” the judge said. “When you look at that, you’ve got to look at leadership going from the top down. Jim has been an incredible leader in running our mentor corps.”

Singer explained that often times veterans are on the fence about participating when they first enter the program. That’s where the mentors come into play. Also known as “battle buddies,” these individuals help veterans navigate through the program and provide support wherever and whenever it’s needed. But sometimes mentors need support, too.

For Consolato, that translates to more than 100 hours of volunteerism with VTC each month. He said those hours are spread over 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Consolato’s volunteerism doesn’t end with Veterans Treatment Court. He also volunteers another 60 hours a month at New Life Church, which hosts a program for veterans called Welcome Home.

“I support them in every way I can in doing their job,” he said. “I kind of look at myself as their mentor as they mentor the veterans that come into the court.”

Consolato served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1972 during the Vietnam War. He suffered from PTSD for about 45 years up until about five years ago when he sought help with the Department of Veterans Affairs. That’s when he realized he needed to give back and help his fellow veterans. He was then approached by Judge Singer, who told him about Veterans Treatment Court.

“I love what I do, it’s a passion for me,” Consolato said. “It has helped me in my own relevance, in my own purpose in life in being able to give back. Even though I only served four years in the U.S. Air Force and then went about my civilian life, I feel these last four years have been like my second term of service, serving my country and giving my service to my fellow veterans.”

Consolato says the positive ramifications of Veterans Treatment Court go beyond the veterans themselves, and extend to Mohave County as a whole. He said the program also has an “exponential effect,” as graduates spread the word about VTC to other veterans and the community.

“What we’re doing is we’re putting back a pride in our men and women who have served the country. We’re putting productive people back into our community that can hold jobs and just be proud members and assets to our community,” he said.

But there are challenges mentors need to overcome. Consolato said he and other mentors have to be able to deal with any situation that arises 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Along with that, he said creating boundaries can be “quite a challenge.”

Those boundaries are in regards to the emotional well-being of the mentors. Consolato explained that mentors and mentor coordinators cannot allow the “tremendous weight” of the veterans’ struggles to affect them in a way that will see them become emotionally distressed.

But come graduation day, all that time and effort is rewarded as veterans take the next steps in their lives.

“These veterans come into our court and they’re isolated, they’re depressed, they can’t integrate into society, they can’t talk, they can’t share, they don’t trust and they’re in a shell,” Consolato said. “And then when I see them on graduation day, they’re bright, they’re alert, they’re productive, they’re happy, they’re thankful. They have a purpose in their life and they’re willing to shout it out to the world and tell everybody what a great program this has been for them.”

Consolato believes Mohave is perhaps the most friendly county to veterans in the country. He’s proud to be a citizen of Mohave County, and furthermore, said he’s “almost speechless” in speaking to how much he appreciates Judge Singer and the VTC program. He said veterans can feel unappreciated and misunderstood upon returning home.

“But Judge Singer appreciates them very much and he understands them very much,” Consolato said. “He’s a blessing to this community, he’s a blessing and I’m so proud to call him my friend.”

Consolato will head to Scottsdale on Friday, Oct. 18 to be inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame.

“It is the greatest honor I’ve ever received in my entire life, and probably will be the greatest honor I ever receive in my entire life,” Consolato said. “Moreover, I am not only honored for myself, but I am so proud to be able to bring this honor to the Veterans Treatment Court. This honor reflects on what this court is and what it’s doing, and that makes it extremely special for me to be awarded this place in the hall of fame.”