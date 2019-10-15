Horoscopes | Oct. 16, 2019

Birthdays: John Mayer, 42; Kellie Martin, 44; Tim Robbins, 61; Angela Lansbury, 94.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Talk to experts, ask questions and look for new possibilities that will help you move in a more suitable direction. Expansion and optimism will pay off.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Industrious ideas will play into your plans as well as your strengths and skills. Change is within reach, but it will take an effort on your part to initiate what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider who is to your advantage and who isn’t, and make adjustments to the time you spend with others. Liven things up by participating more.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change will challenge you but also help you discover something that you enjoy and do well. Dealing with people from different backgrounds will be revealing.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Only go along with what’s good for you. Put your energy into expanding the interests and knowledge that allow you to grow.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Discussing your ideas with experts or people you deem as equals will help you sort out what’s doable and what isn’t. Recognize trouble if someone is aggressive or indulgent, and know enough to back away.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Share your thoughts and feelings; let others see the sort of change you want to happen. Simplicity and moderation will be the keys to positive progress.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Expressing what you want will make a difference to the way someone feels about you. Make suggestions that are fair and promises that are doable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your head down and your mind on what you need to accomplish. Refuse to let anyone stand in your way or push you out of the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Lighten up and enjoy life. If you take on too much, you will end up missing out on something you want to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Whether you are looking for physical or financial gains, the right attitude and input will help you get what you want. Avoid drama.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Draw up agreements, discuss plans and share your ideas. A joint venture looks promising and can lead to an exceptional partnership.