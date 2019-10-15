Letter from the Publisher

In this ever-changing world of emerging technologies, the newspaper industry is one of many that’s had to adapt and evolve in order to continue to play its vital role in our communities.

The Kingman Daily Miner is no exception. Looking to the future for a more sustainable business model, beginning Nov. 20, 2019, the Miner will become a thrice-weekly printed publication and will invest more resources into our online seven-day operations.

The Daily Miner print edition will be renamed The Kingman Miner and be delivered every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday. The Miner’s website – kdminer.com – will continue to be a daily publication providing the most-current news, events and local happenings.

On Nov. 20, 2019, our print edition subscriber rates will decrease from $10.99 every four weeks to $8.80. The website will continue to provide print subscribers with a free, all-access digital subscription. Affordable digital-only subscriptions will also continue to be available at kdminer.com.

A Family Tradition

The Soldwedel Family, owners of Western News&Info, Inc. and the Kingman Miner, are committed to providing reliable, accurate local news and jobs to Mohave County residents for years to come. This change will open up more resources and allow the staff to focus on producing three quality, more-substantial printed newspapers every week as well as enhanced online coverage seven days a week.

We know this change will be an adjustment for our loyal, daily print edition readers. We hope it will be evident by our efforts that the Kingman Miner will continue to provide the best local, independent journalism, and continue to be the area’s most trusted news source, as it has since 1883.

Your Feedback and Ideas

We welcome your comments and suggestions, because as we step forward into the future one thing will remain the same – The Kingman Miner will continue to be a voice for the people of Mohave County. Feel free to contact our customer service desk at 928-753-6397.

Many thanks to our loyal subscribers who will make this change possible through their continued readership and patience with the upcoming transition.

Respectfully,

Debbie White-Hoel

Publisher, Kingman Miner