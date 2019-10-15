OFFERS
Miner to print 3 days a week

The Kingman Daily Miner, soon to be renamed The Kingman Miner, will adjust its print schedule to three days a week. (Photo by Agata Popeda/The Daily Miner)

Originally Published: October 15, 2019 5:14 p.m.

See letter from the publisher in the opinion section

The Daily Miner will adjust its print publication to three times a week effective Nov. 20, 2019.

The print edition will be renamed The Kingman Miner and will be delivered every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. The Miner’s website, kdminer.com, will continue to be a seven-day, 24-hour news publication with fresh content daily. The website will also be available at kingmanminer.com.

“The decision to adjust publication days was not an easy decision,” said Daily Miner Editor Tim Epperson. “However, our print publication will be more robust with more local content on issues affecting Kingman and Mohave County.”

The Daily Miner currently prints six days a week, Sunday through Friday.

Many papers continue to pivot toward digital publishing, after rapid shifts in reader preferences for reading news on the web, mobile devices and social media.

“We look at this as a positive change for the Kingman Miner,” Epperson said. “With this change in production, we will offer our readers more in-depth, investigative stories and introspective analyses of the issues affecting our readers.”

The new, enhanced Kingman Miner will also be redesigned, offering a fresh look to the print edition that will be easier to read and better organized.

The changes are designed to make both the print edition, and the website, better. Fewer printing days will enable our editorial staff to spend more time developing stories and investigating leads. The paper will still publish articles online daily at kdminer.com.

On Nov. 20, 2019, print edition subscriber rates will decrease from $10.99 every four weeks to $8.80. The website will continue to provide print subscribers with a free, all-access digital subscription. Affordable digital-only subscriptions will also continue to be available at KingmanMiner.com and kdminer.com.

“We know this change will be an adjustment for our loyal, daily print edition readers,” said Kingman Miner Publisher Debbie White-Hoel. “We hope it will be evident by our efforts that the Kingman Miner will continue to provide the best local, independent journalism, and continue to be the area's most trusted news source, as it has since 1883.”

