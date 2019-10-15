NACFD receives highway safety grant

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District 1 has received nearly $19,000 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the purchase of vehicle stabilization equipment.

Vehicle stabilization equipment, according to Fire Chief Jake Rhoades, will increase on-scene safety for victims and emergency responders of motor vehicle accidents. The full amount of the grant is $18,763.

The equipment will be able to lift and stabilize passenger, commercial and multiple vehicles. It will also span longer reaches and can handle heavier weights, especially when taking into account vehicles on their sides or on uneven surfaces or unstable terrain.

“This equipment will also impact the local area by NACFD making the equipment available to mutual and automatic aid fire departments (like) Kingman Fire Department, Hualapai Fire and EMS, and the Golden Valley Fire District,” the chief wrote in a press release.

Information provided by NACFD