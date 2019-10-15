OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 15
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Norman Grant Peter Hubbert

Norman Grant Peter Hubbert

Norman Grant Peter Hubbert

Originally Published: October 15, 2019 5:17 p.m.

Norman Grant Peter Hubbert was born Feb. 29, 1932 in Long Beach, California to Grant Roosevelt and Ruby Dardenne Hubbert. He passed away Oct. 1, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona.

Norm is survived by his wife of 50 years; Bernadine “Bernie” Hubbert; son William Hubbert (Kerry Wilson) from a previous marriage and children Michael Runyon (Joeann) and Sheri Runyon Faulkner (Randal); seven grandchildren, Norman Hubbert (Shannon), Christina Hubbert Zide (Joseph), Jason Wilson (Betsy), Shana Wilson, Mitchell Faulkner, Rachel Faulkner Phelps (Joshua), Nathan Faulkner along with seven great-grandchildren, Tori Hubbert Costa (Dennis), Corey Hubbert Torsak (Kurt), Alika Hubbert, Aubrey Zide, Delylah Wilson and Charlotte Phelps. He was preceded in death by both parents and son Johnny Hubbert.

Norm spent his early years in Bellflower, California. Following high school, he served in the United States Coast Guard. He had a 40 year career working for Southern California Edison Company, first in operations and later in maintenance at various costal power stations and then at the (SCE) Mission Energy Co-Generation plant in Bakersfield, California. After retiring from SCE he continued his career as the supervisor at two different co-generation plants in Kern County, California until Bernie retired in 1991 and they moved to Texas. After living in Texas for about 15 years, Norm and Bernie headed west again and settled in Kingman, Arizona to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

There will be a Funeral Mass for Norm at St. Mary Catholic Church on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be in Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada at a later date.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Norman Benton
Obituary: Norman Modesett
Obituary: Ruby Juanita Standerfer
Obituary: Hyland William Cobb
70 years – and counting

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News