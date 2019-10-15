Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers sweep Wickenburg

KINGMAN – Sometimes when you are missing athletes, the results are negative.

But that wasn’t the case Monday night as the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team leaned on a pair of young Lady Tigers in a 3-0 sweep of Wickenburg.

“The young girls had never played on varsity and they did extremely well,” Academy head coach Bill McCord said of Anika Larsen and Laura Allen. “I was extremely impressed. They did very well. I think it was an adjustment for the whole team having different people in there.”

The No. 24 ranked Lady Tigers (8-6, 6-1 3A West Region) travel to second-ranked Northwest Christian (10-1, 5-0) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.