OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 17
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Board of Supervisors wants easier access to broadband services

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is shown in session on Oct. 7, 2019. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is shown in session on Oct. 7, 2019. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 16, 2019 5:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss and probably sign letters of support to companies seeking support for their applications to the Arizona Rural Broadband Development Grant Program.

The issue will be addressed at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, when the board meets at 2360 McCulloch Blvd. in Lake Havasu City.

The county has received numerous requests from companies seeking support of their applications to the Arizona Rural Broadband Development Group Program.

The draft of the letter, which is expected to be signed by the board, recognizes “that supporting our constituents' access to ‘equal, affordable and reliable broadband access with robust resilient infrastructure’ would be in the best interests of the public.

“Given that the size of Mohave County exceeds 13,400 square miles, we appreciate the significance of making broadband available in the rural and underserved portions of our county.

In addition, we find that providing affordable access to on-line government services county-wide is of substantial importance, especially to home-bound constituents.

Finally, because we often have employees both in law enforcement and government inspectors out in the field who often don't have service, we find this program extremely important.”

The Arizona Rural Broadband Development Grant was designed to be used to support planning and deployment, enabling Arizona communities to more easily access broadband services at speeds and prices equal to national averages in rural areas, and provide consistent and reliable service.

This meeting will not be held at the County Administration Building in Kingman, where the Board of upervisors usually meets.

The meeting will will be held in Lake Havasu City in an attempt to give residents from other areas easier access to the board.

Meetings were previously rotated between cities in the county.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Better, faster broadband coming to rural Arizona
County to create planner position for Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program
Havasupai secures license to retain, expand internet access
Fees for Mohave County services on agenda
Hearings for community block grants next month

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News