Board of Supervisors wants easier access to broadband services

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss and probably sign letters of support to companies seeking support for their applications to the Arizona Rural Broadband Development Grant Program.

The issue will be addressed at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, when the board meets at 2360 McCulloch Blvd. in Lake Havasu City.

The county has received numerous requests from companies seeking support of their applications to the Arizona Rural Broadband Development Group Program.



The draft of the letter, which is expected to be signed by the board, recognizes “that supporting our constituents' access to ‘equal, affordable and reliable broadband access with robust resilient infrastructure’ would be in the best interests of the public.

“Given that the size of Mohave County exceeds 13,400 square miles, we appreciate the significance of making broadband available in the rural and underserved portions of our county.

In addition, we find that providing affordable access to on-line government services county-wide is of substantial importance, especially to home-bound constituents.



Finally, because we often have employees both in law enforcement and government inspectors out in the field who often don't have service, we find this program extremely important.”

The Arizona Rural Broadband Development Grant was designed to be used to support planning and deployment, enabling Arizona communities to more easily access broadband services at speeds and prices equal to national averages in rural areas, and provide consistent and reliable service.

This meeting will not be held at the County Administration Building in Kingman, where the Board of upervisors usually meets.

The meeting will will be held in Lake Havasu City in an attempt to give residents from other areas easier access to the board.

Meetings were previously rotated between cities in the county.