Cancer walk: Their shoes, their Saturday
KINGMAN – Mild temperatures will welcome participants Saturday in the ninth annual “Walk a Mile in their Shoes" cancer walk.
The walk will begin at 10 a.m. and includes cancer survivors, fighters, friends and family walking a one-mile course in downtown Kingman. The starting point as well as a balloon release will be the Bonelli House at 430 E. Spring St.
“We typically gather on Friday night and put multicolored footprints along the whole path,” said Janet Watson from the Kingman Cancer Care Unit who started the event nine years ago with Erin Cochran.
“Erin and I were together at the City council,” Watson explains. “I have done a lot of fundraising in the past, but mostly in the form of scholarships for kids. But Erin suggested something broader and she knew about the Kingman Cancer Center Unit.”
It started with 50 walkers its first year, but the event grows each year, attracting men, women and families. Participants will follow the walking map on a mile tour through historical Downtown Kingman. The map will provide historical information about the buildings and landmarks along the way so participants may learn a little about the history of the community.
The walk will end at Black Bridge Brewery where brunch will be served on the patio.
“We use to have at it at Garlic Clove, then Floyd’s but we outgrew both,” Watson said. “That’s why this year we have it on an outside patio.”
The $30 registration fee includes a T-Shirt and lunch. All proceeds go directly to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit to help cancer patients in Kingman. The registration starts on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. at 5:30 p.m. during the Walk Away From Drugs event.
Walkers who raise $100 or more have their registration fee waived and receive a T-shirt, lunch, and goodie bag from local businesses.
The walker who raises the most money will also win a special prize.
The Kingman Cancer Care Unit is run solely by volunteers. All of the proceeds from the event will be used to help cancer patients in the Kingman area.
For more information about the Kingman Cancer Care Unit or the “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” walk, please contact Janet Watson at (928) 753-3499 or Erin Cochran at (928) 279-8367.
