Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 17
Weather  59.0°
Horoscopes | Oct. 17, 2019

Originally Published: October 16, 2019 5:40 p.m.

Birthdays: Felicity Jones, 36; Eminem, 47; Rob Marshall, 59; Alan Jackson, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stop thinking about all the challenges, and start heading in a direction that will lead to greater joy, expectations and personal gains. It’s up to you to make your dream come true.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Changing your mind a lot means you aren’t ready to make a decision. Look to those who have preceded you and the mistakes they have made.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It’s the physical footprint you make that will bring you to a place that offers insight, knowledge and experience. Knowing your boundaries but pushing the limits will keep you balanced, focused and satisfied.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Nurturing will get you further and help you understand what others are experiencing. Compassion, understanding and love will promote trust, respect and continuity in what you strive to achieve.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Working uniformly to make improvements will bring you closer to people who share your interests and concerns. Walk away from those taking a different path.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share information to gain valuable insight into new possibilities. Hold off on making a decision or joining forces with someone presenting a plan that doesn’t match up to your budget, values or timeline.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If someone doesn’t want to tag along, don’t be afraid to go it alone. What you accomplish can lead to more cash, higher position and greater satisfaction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A personal change you make will encourage you to get involved in activities that excite you. Choose to be physically active and use your imagination, and you will attract relationships that motivate you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you don’t feel passionate about something you are doing, it’s time to switch things up a bit. Gravitate toward the people who are just as excited as you about future dreams and possibilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A unique proposition will entice you. Get the lowdown, and consider how best to move forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A positive change you make to the way you live will encourage you to save more and do something constructive at home that brings in extra cash.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Volunteer to help a cause, and you will make a difference. Use your intelligence, and physically take charge of situations that need to be adjusted.

