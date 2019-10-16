OFFERS
Microbrewery approved for Rickety Cricket

Among the items approved within Council’s Tuesday consent agenda was a Rickety Cricket Brewing microbrewery license for a business at 532 E. Beale St. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: October 16, 2019 5:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – The bulk of City Council’s Tuesday business was handled under the consent agenda, with the following items seeing approval.

Terry Thomson, owner of Rickety Cricket Brewing, received approval for a microbrewery license for a business at 532 E. Beale St.

He received approval from Council in September for an encroachment permit that will allow the installation of a new Rickety Cricket grain silo for microbrewing.

Multiple grants were also accepted Tuesday. The Kingman Police Department has been awarded a Bureau of Justice Assistance grant for around $10,000 to be used for the purchase of new and replacement ballistic vests.

KPD was also awarded $20,000 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Those funds will provide overtime for DUI and alcohol enforcement.

An intergovernmental agreement needed to administer funds received by Mohave County under the Arizona Department of Administration Office of Grants and Federal Resources Arizona 911 Grant program was approved as well. Those funds will be used for maintenance and operation of public safety answering points. Lake Havasu will be the initial system administrator for all public safety answering points in the county.

The Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District has donated the 1965 Seagrave Fire Engine, which was originally a Kingman Fire Department unit, back to KFD. The department plans to and restore it to working condition for future utilization as a historic piece of equipment.

Three Chevy Tahoe police pursuit vehicles, two of which will be used as K-9 units, can now be purchased by the Kingman Police Department. The purchases will cost roughly $114,195 in total, and will be paid from the Kingman Police Department Fiscal Year 2020 budget.

The consent agenda, and all items therein, was unanimously approved by Council in a single motion.

