Mohave County to conduct mosquito abatement tonight

KINGMAN – Mosquito surveillance conducted this week in Mohave Valley by the Mohave County Environmental Health Division revealed several locations that met the protocol to conduct fogging.

“These are neighborhoods in Mohave Valley that normally require fogging, based on the number of mosquitos getting trapped in that area,” said Kelly Pompa, Mohave County Environmental Health Specialist.”

Fogging (adult mosquito control application) will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16th, weather permitting. Baron Pest Control was awarded the contract to provide fogging services within Mohave County and will be conducting the ground fogging application.

Areas in Mohave Valley to fog include:

• Laguna Road from Mountain View Road to Vanderslice Road and south to Maverick Drive. This includes the two communities in that area and the River Valley High School

• Quail Run Development, the business and residential area on the SE corner of Mountain View Road and Courtwright Road, and the community north of Courtwright Road between Tropicana Ave and Ranchero Lane

• South of Courtwright Rd to Cheyenne Drive and east and west between View Lane and Ranchero Lane.

The MCEHD uses the CDC’s recommended matrix as a guide of when to fog. The adulticide being used is MasterLine Kontrol 4-4. According to the National Pesticide Information Center, this is an insecticide registered for use against mosquitoes made from pyrethrins. Pyrethrins are insecticides that are derived from the extract of chrysanthemum flowers. Types of products that contain pyrethrins include indoor bug bombs, human head lice treatments, and pet flea sprays.

“We use truck fogger,” Pompa said, “so it is unlikely for the droplets to get into people’s driveways or land on people’s cars. We are aware that sometimes that’s the problem with fogging from the airplane, which we do only in agricultural areas.”

The Environmental Protection Agency recommends the following steps to help reduce possible exposure to insecticides during spraying:

• Whenever possible, remain indoors with windows closed.

• You might consider turning off your air conditioning turned off when spraying is taking place.

• If you are outdoors, avoid eye contact with the spray. If you get pesticide spray in your eyes immediately rinse them with water or eye drops.

• Your child’s health should not be affected by the low levels of pesticides used in mosquito control. However, bring laundry and toys indoors before spraying begins and wash with soap and water if exposed to pesticides during spraying.

• Bring your pets indoors, and cover ornamental fish ponds to avoid direct exposure.

• Cover swimming pool surfaces when it is feasible. Special precautions or waiting periods are not usually necessary for outdoor swimming pools given the small concentrations of pesticides used.

• Wash exposed skin surfaces with soap and water if you come in contact with pesticide.

• Wash exposed fruits and vegetables, such as homegrown or purchased from an outside vendor, with water before storing, cooking, or eating them.

• There is no need to relocate during spraying, but consult a physician if you have a physical or psychological concerns regarding the spraying.

• If you think pesticides are making you sick, seek medical attention as necessary.

Individuals with questions about pesticides should call the National Pesticide Information Center at 1-800-858-7378 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

Information provided by Mohave County Department of Public Health