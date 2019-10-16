Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs fall to River Valley

KINGMAN – It is never easy when a squad is missing two key athletes for an important region contest.

The Kingman High School volleyball team experienced that issue Tuesday night and it proved costly in a 3-1 (25-23, 27-25, 28-30, 25-14) setback to River Valley.

“It’s tough with Emilee (Araya) and Elvira (Torres) out,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Grant Benson. “Elvira would have really helped with the digs and stuff. That’s just where we’re at, unfortunately. Two good players, that’s what it came down to tonight. We did pretty well otherwise. It’s a little disheartening, the girls took it pretty hard. They fought the whole time. I don’t feel like they gave up at all.”

No. 36 ranked Kingman knocked off the Lady Dust Devils 3-1 when the two squads met Sept. 24, but this was a different story.

However, the match was closer than the score indicated.

The Lady Bulldogs were right in the mix during Sets 1 and 2, but just couldn’t find a way to finish the job.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” Benson said. “It was going to come down to whoever made the fewest mistakes. And that was River Valley tonight.”

Kingman (3-10, 3-4 3A West Region) is back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday when it makes the trek to No. 9 ranked Page (8-3, 4-1 3A North Region).

The Lady Bulldogs then close the season against three region teams, two of which they’ve already beaten this season.

“We’re 3-4 now, but if we can win the couple we can end up even still,” Benson said. “That’s a big plus for us. My goal at the beginning of the year was to bring our state-wide and our national-wide rankings up to where KAOL and some of the others in our region are at. I think we’re almost there and we’ve already come up quite a bit in the national and a little bit in the state. We’re on the right track. We have a good start this year. I’m not exactly where I want to be, but I’m not displeased either.”

Lee Williams 3, Buckeye 0

At Buckeye, the No. 7 ranked Lady Vols continued their stellar season Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of Buckeye.

Lee Williams (12-2, 7-2 4A Grand Canyon Region) travels to third-ranked Flagstaff Wednesday night before returning to action Tuesday, Oct. 22 when No. 2 ranked Estrella Foothills (14-0, 6-0 4A Southwest Region) comes to town for a 6 p.m. contest.

Boys Golf

At Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, Cole Finch added another great performance Tuesday but it wasn’t enough as the Vols tied for second with a 31-over 175. Coconino won the match with a 10-over 154.

Finch led Lee Williams as he shot a 4-over 40 for fifth, followed by Robert Bracket in a tie for sixth (6-over 42), Brady Clark in ninth (8-over 44), Trevor Taylor in a tie for 13th (13-over 49) and Pason McCans in 16th.

Lee Williams is back in action Friday at the John Uidenich Memorial Invitational at Agave Highlands.