Rants and Raves | Oct. 17, 2019

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Inevitable impeachment – I am against impeachment. I do not feel the present person in the White House is right for this country but it would be better to vote him out in 2020.

The only person who the president puts first is himself. Second, would be Wall Street executives. The national debt is increased. We hear endless rude comments about others and lies about his accomplishments. He even stole his slogans from Reagan.

Long lost sisters find each other through DNA bank – I feel so sad that Marti and all the children involved had such hard lives. God bless you Marti. Inevitably, you kept on going anyway and made a life. Daily, I’m going to lift your entire family up in prayer.

Arizona lawmakers join critcs of Trump’s withdrawal from Syria – Even McConnell condemned this cowardly and foolhardy withdrawal that will leave the Kurds sitting ducks, but not Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar. They lack empathy, decency, courage and integrity. They are willing to betray anyone, for ambition, power and party.

Arizona lawmakwers critical of Trump's withdrawal from Syria – A million Andy Biggs and Paul Gosars could not have the courage of one Kurdish fighter! Nor the heart! What a cowardly, disgraceful betrayal of those who fought and sacrificed for us! And a betrayal of American values, as well!

Trump’s troop withdrawal from Syria – A little knowledge is a dangerous thing. Why on earth would we keep providing blood and treasure to protect a small border across the world when we can’t even get all Americans to protect our own southern border? Enough insanity.

Nogales to Kingman – One needs to live, work, play in rural Arizona to understand the importance of transportation. What Governor Ducey has not considered is the fact that thousands of residents drive over 50 miles to work, to medical appointments, to get groceries.

How did tipping go from 10% to 15%, 20% and trying for 25%, good or bad service? Working part-time trying to get paid for full-time. We should get 10% if service was good, 12% to 15% if great.

Do thrift stores recycle the cardboard boxes and plastic bags they get when people drop off donations? They should. Why ask for a dollar donation when I shop at a thrift store. I shop there because I am poor.