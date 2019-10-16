Sign inventory starts in Kingman

KINGMAN – Signs throughout Kingman are set to receive some attention during the course of the next few months courtesy of a Highway Safety Improvement Program grant.

The City has consulted with DBi services, which will be completing the sign inventory. DBi will utilize a specialized vehicle that residents will likely see driving up and down each street. The vehicle will use LIDAR detection to capture all signs in Kingman.

Crews will also stop at individual signs to place a retroreflectometer on each for a reading.



“This is to help the City meet the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices requirement standards that are designed to maintain sign retroreflectivity at or above the minimum levels,” the City wrote in a press release.

MUTCD is issued by the Federal Highway Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation, and specifies standards by which traffic signs, road surface markings, and signals are designed, installed and used.

Information provided by the City of Kingman